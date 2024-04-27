Film Room: Colts Swing for Fences in Adonai Mitchell Draft Selection
The Indianapolis Colts elected to trade back from the 46th overall pick in the draft, recouping two fifth-round picks from the Carolina Panthers along with the 52nd overall pick. The Colts then used that second round selection on wide receiver Adonai Mitchell from Texas.
Mitchell was a true wildcard in this draft class. He tested as one of the greatest athletes in NFL history at the receiver position, posting a 4.35 second forty-yard dash and a 136-inch broad jump at the Combine. For a 6’2”, 205-pound pass catcher, those numbers are simply another level. He also had strong moments in college, catching the game-winning touchdown against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl back in 2022.
The concerns with Mitchell come with how well-rounded his game is at this current moment. His film was woefully inconsistent, and he struggled to live up to the occasional elite flashes that he showcased at both Georgia and at Texas. His production profile is terrifying and his struggles to create after the catch in college are also worrisome. There is risk in this selection, even if the upside is tantalizing on film.
So what exactly are the Colts’ getting in this talented project? Let’s dive into this fascinating selection for the Colts.
Character Concerns
Before diving into the film, let’s address the elephant in the room. It is rare for a player of this skill set, who played at two major programs, to fall as far as MItchell did in this class. One of the reasons for that fall could be the reported “character concerns” that came out late in the process. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Mitchell dealt with type one diabetes in college, and his struggles to regulate it led to inconsistencies in his work at both destinations.
To clarify, these concerns are noteworthy but they shouldn’t be held in the same regard as the typical “character concerns” we see from draft prospects. I have yet to hear anything from people that I have talked to regarding legitimate off-field concerns (like legal concerns or abusive tendencies). This is absolutely worth monitoring, but Mitchell’s “character concerns” don’t mean that he is a bad person off of the field.
Mitchell is a clean person, but he just needs to develop a better system and process as a young player entering the NFL. That is the extent of his concerns as far as I am aware.
Flashes on Film
Mitchell is far from a finished product on film, but the flashes are so tantalizing. He may not be a polished product out of the gate, and his overall route running still needs some work, but he has traits for days. He is insanely fluid in his movements and he has the explosion and the speed that a team is looking for at the position.
The vertical upside from Day One is there with Mitchell. He has a developed release package off the line and he can get on top of defenders with his vertical speed. He excels at selling double moves down the field and can catch opponents sleeping on some of his vertical stems.
The Colts have been looking for an X receiver to isolate on the backside across from Michael Pittman Jr. this draft season. This is one area where Mitchell can thrive from Day One. He is well-adept at winning those “go up and get them” balls down the sideline after beating press:
The other area where Mitchell wins from Day One is in the redzone. He has insane body control at his size and he is fantastic on the often-dreaded goal line fade route. When he can be isolated on an island with an opposing cornerback in the redzone, the match-up typically favors Mitchell with his elite athletic ability.
Mitchell’s fluidity and size are major pluses in the money area of the football field. The Colts were 23rd in touchdown percentage in the redzone last season, and that should change drastically with the addition of Mitchell (and the return of Anthony Richardson).
Mitchell may be an unpolished route runner, but his suddenness allows him to create separation regardless. He has an insane catch radius, and he uses it to corral balls that are thrown slightly off-target to him on timing routes. He needs to improve his overall timing on these plays and understand where his landmarks are better, but those are fixable issues in a young pass catching prospect.
There may be a learning curve for him early on, but Mitchell has shown the ability to win over the middle of the field and as a route runner at the college level.
The Bottom Line
Adonai Mitchell is as talented as it gets at the wide receiver position. He has the hands, the body control, the athleticism, and the flashes to be a legitimate top tier receiver in the NFL. He is just insanely raw with a character knock against him. There is legitimate risk in making this type of selection, but there is also legit upside as well.
This is a pure swing for the fences type of pick for the Colts. With the right coaching and the right environment, Mitchell can be a massive steal for the team at this point of the draft. It ultimately comes down to him and whether he can mature to the point where he realizes his immense talent.
In a draft where the Colts took a risk in round one on a pass rusher with a neck fusion, they also swung hard on an ultra talented receiver with some concerns to work through. The Colts are truly taking a shot at potential in this draft, and it is hard to doubt the idea behind it (as long as it actually achieves the intended results).
