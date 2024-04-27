Grade: Colts Select Playmaker Adonai Mitchell Round 2, Pick 52
The Indianapolis Colts had one of the most shocking opening nights among fans when they selected UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft. They followed that up by trading back in Round 2 from pick 46 and gaining pick 52 as well as two fifth-rounders along the way.
With pick 52, the Colts selected Adonai Mitchell, the talented wide receiver from Texas.
Mitchell was one of the most polarizing picks in the draft. He was projected to be a first-rounder and undoubtedly is one of the most talented receivers in the entire class. The reason he was available at pick 52 was due to his effort concerns. A lot of evaluators out there (myself included) have seen several instances where he appears to give up on routes or flat out doesn't try on plays.
There are also questions about the limited production he had in college, posting only one season of over 800 yards and double-digit touchdowns. While it’s fair if those are your critiques, I’m not concerned with those things as much because the Colts have vetted this player thoroughly and the talent is off the charts.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Mitchell has legit WR1 upside.
I’m grading this pick for the Colts as an A-. When you speak from a value perspective, to get a top-five talent at his position with pick 52 is outstanding. Mitchell is 6’2" and over 200 pounds with a 39-plus-inch vertical leap and a 4.34-second 40-yard dash.
Mitchell is a good route runner who can separate and also makes contested catches at a high level. He’s very physical at the line of scrimmage and has good play strength. He also possesses yard after catch ability and can make an explosive play happen at any giving time.
Mitchell is the prototypical receiver in today's NFL and will instantly be a great complement to Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. To start, the Colts will allow him to use his speed to challenge defenses vertically while the other guys have work underneath before he eventually expands his role into a more complete receiver, which he has shown all the potential to become.
Final Grade: A-
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.