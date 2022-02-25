Another Former Colts Player Joining Staff as Coach

The Colts are reportedly adding former safety Mike Mitchell to their coaching staff as an assistant defensive backs coach.

The Indianapolis Colts are once again turning to a former player to fill a spot on their coaching staff.

The team is reportedly signing Mike Mitchell, who played safety for them in 2018, as an assistant secondary coach, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Mitchell originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (No. 47 overall) by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2009 NFL Draft. In 10 seasons, he spent time with the Raiders (2009-12), Carolina Panthers (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17), and Colts (2018).

He started 88-of-145 career games and totaled 514 tackles (13 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 8 fumbles recovered, 11 interceptions, and 42 pass breakups. In Mitchell's lone season in Indianapolis, he started 4-of-8 games, compiling 28 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

Mitchell quickly became revered in the Colts' locker room, not only for his ability to make an instant impact on the field but also as a leader and all of the wisdom that he imparted on the younger defensive backs in the room.

Now, he'll be doing that again for the Colts in a coaching capacity. This comes just a couple of days after it was reported that former Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Cato June will also be joining new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's staff as an assistant linebackers coach.

