Another Former Colts Player Joining Staff as Coach

Former Colts Player Mike Mitchell Reportedly Joining Staff as Coach

The Colts are reportedly adding former safety Mike Mitchell to their coaching staff as an assistant defensive backs coach.

The Indianapolis Colts are once again turning to a former player to fill a spot on their coaching staff.

The team is reportedly signing Mike Mitchell, who played safety for them in 2018, as an assistant secondary coach, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

Mitchell originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (No. 47 overall) by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2009 NFL Draft. In 10 seasons, he spent time with the Raiders (2009-12), Carolina Panthers (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17), and Colts (2018).

He started 88-of-145 career games and totaled 514 tackles (13 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 8 fumbles recovered, 11 interceptions, and 42 pass breakups. In Mitchell's lone season in Indianapolis, he started 4-of-8 games, compiling 28 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

Mitchell quickly became revered in the Colts' locker room, not only for his ability to make an instant impact on the field but also as a leader and all of the wisdom that he imparted on the younger defensive backs in the room.

Now, he'll be doing that again for the Colts in a coaching capacity. This comes just a couple of days after it was reported that former Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Cato June will also be joining new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's staff as an assistant linebackers coach.

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Mike Mitchell (34) celebrates a tackle and a third down stop in the second half of their game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct 21, 2018. The Colts defeated the Bills 37-5. Indianapolis Colts Battle The Buffalo Bills In Nfl Action
USATSI_17017437
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
USATSI_17438715
USATSI_17449270
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug. 20, 2005; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebackers Gary Brackett (58) and Cato June (59) celebrate a first-quarter interception against the Chicago Bears at the RCA Dome. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard sees the NFL's current situation of ensuring safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic as the "ultimate test of discipline."
