The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning.

After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate.

Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus seasons with the Colts and accumulated a 40-33-1 record.

Reich was fired by a phone call; he revealed to Mike Chappell of FOX59.

His immediate future was turned upside-down – with a Monday morning phone call from Jim Irsay.



“At about 10:45,’’ Reich said to Chappell.



They talked – Reich mostly listened – and Irsay informed his head coach he was being fired after four-plus seasons. The news came less than 24 hours after Reich’s Colts were overwhelmed by the New England Patriots 26-3. Irsay wasn’t available for a face-to-face, so the two are expected to get together in the next few weeks. -- Mike Chappell/FOX59

Reich went on to say he put his heart and soul into the team, and while he wouldn't reveal if he expected the news, he did say he was in the midst of game planning for the upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Irsay quickly announced Jeff Saturday as the interim coach, which registered as one of the bigger-surprise mid-season transitions in NFL history.

Lost in all of this is general manager Chris Ballard who appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to personnel decisions including Reich.

At 3-5-1 and having lost three in a row, the move by Irsay to appoint Saturday, who has no NFL coaching experience, was a low-risk maneuver to finish the season.

If it fails, the Colts currently have the 14th pick in the NFL Draft according to Tankathon, but they aren't far away from the 3-6 New Orleans Saints who hold the No. 6 overall pick.

If the move works, Irsay will look like a genius, unafraid to make a bold hire.

Saturday has eight games left in the regular season to answer the question, starting with the Raiders on Sunday.