Skip to main content

Frank Reich: 'Offensively It Starts with Me'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich faces the media after another dismal offensive performance against the New England Patriots.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts were in need of a spark to keep their fleeting-playoff hopes alive. Instead, their hopes were dashed in a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. 

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was inserted into the starting lineup two-weeks ago in hopes his mobility could help protect an offensive line that had been giving up an alarming number of sacks.

Ehlinger was sacked a whopping nine times by the Patriots.

Head coach Frank Reich fired his offensive coordinator last week and took full responsibility of the offensive duties. 

Sunday after the game, he took full responsibility of the offensive performance, or lack thereof, against the Patriots. 

"It was a poor performance, especially on offense," Reich said after the game on Sunday.

"Starting with me, right?"

"That's what I said in the locker room. The offensive performance, that's why I was brought here. That's my responsibility. So we got the players. We've got the players that are plenty good enough."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I have to do a better job."

"It starts with me on offense. I need to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in a good position to win and having answers when we face problems."

Reich took time to praise the other units of his team.

"You know, I thought the defense played well. Special teams has been great all year. Obviously, had the blocked punt. That was a big play so maybe not the best day there."

"But overall for the year, special teams has been good. But, ultimately, all you can do is go back and look at each play, play-by-play. Obviously, I haven't seen film yet. Obviously, it's going to be hard to comment too much on the specifics."

"But offensively, it starts with me."

The Colts fell to 3-5-1 after their loss to the Patriots. The Tennessee Titans lost on Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, but still lead the division by two games.

Indianapolis has lost three in a row and are trending in the wrong direction.

How much longer can Reich hold on to his job in Indianapolis? He sounds like a man resigned to his fate.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger gets sacked in the first half by Patriots Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley. The New England Patriots hosts the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Nov 6, 2020. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig]
News

Colts’ Offense Hits Rock Bottom in Loss vs. Patriots

By Andrew Moore
Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) drops back to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Reach New Low in Lopsided Loss to Patriots

By Jake Arthur
Matt Ryan to Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts, Patriots Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 9 Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) drops back to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts' Sam Ehlinger Sought Out Stephon Gilmore in Prep for Patriots

By Jake Arthur
Phillip Lindsay Indianapolis Colts Denver Broncos
News

Colts Make Two Roster Moves to Bolster Rushing Attack

By HH Staff
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) blocks New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after intercepting the ball during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Patriots | Week 9

By Jake Arthur
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball for a 69 yard touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Defense Getting Starter Back Just in Time

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) breaks away for a 67-yard touchdown Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Matchup with Patriots

By Jake Arthur