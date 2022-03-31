How does Frank Reich Feel about former Colts QB Carson Wentz?

What is Washington getting in former quarterback Carson Wentz, and how does Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich feel about him?

The Indianapolis Colts made the decision to move on from quarterback Carson Wentz after just one season. They traded him to Washington for a pair of draft picks and acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Frank Reich couldn't... or wouldn't... put his finger on why it didn't work out for Wentz in Indianapolis, but he is full of praise for his former quarterback as he heads to Washington.

"I love the guy," said Reich. "I really do, and I think he's a really good quarterback. I think he's going to play really well for the Commanders."

"We as an organization thought highly of Carson in a lot of ways; obviously we traded for him. Sometimes you can't explain everything. You want to, but you just have to make a move you think is right."

Reich went on to describe the person and player he feels Washington acquired.

"First of all, a highly intelligent player who can process a lot of information quickly" said Reich. "They're getting a guy who physically is an NFL-prototype quarterback."

"They're getting a guy who I think can be a top-10 quarterback. I really believe he can be a top-10 quarterback."

"That's not a just a given; that has to be earned and proven."

"So we're all hoping that that happens for him."

Statistically, Wentz had a good season for the Colts in his only year in Indianapolis. He threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.

But something was missing for Wentz in Indianapolis, and Reich hopes he finds it in Washington and reaches the heights of which he's capable.