Full Compensation of Carson Wentz Trade Revealed

The full compensation of the trade that sent Carson Wentz from the Colts to the Commanders has been revealed.

The week before NFL free agency begins continued to blaze on Wednesday as the Indianapolis Colts traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Compensation was initially announced as a package of second-day picks, but ESPN's Adam Schefter added more detail on Thursday morning.

Colts Receive:

2022 second-round pick

2022 third-round pick

2023 third-round pick (can become second-rounder if Wentz plays at least 70% of Washington's offensive snaps in 2022)

Commanders Receive:

QB Carson Wentz

2022 second-round pick

2022 seventh-round pick

Including this trade, the Colts now hold six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 2:42 (from Washington)

Round 3:73 (from Washington)

Round 3:83 (Pick TBD)

Round 4 (TBD)

Round 5 (TBD)

Round 7 (TBD)

The Colts may also be adding a pair of compensatory draft picks in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively, stemming from free-agent losses last offseason. The official draft order likely won't be settled until the end of the month and the conclusion of the Annual League Meeting.

The newly acquired draft capital as well as the $28 million of Wentz's 2022 salary that falls off the books can go toward filling the Colts' void at quarterback.

Of course, this trade can't become official and either side talk about it publicly until the new league year begins next Wednesday on March 16.

