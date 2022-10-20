Skip to main content

Frank Reich Reveals Message to Nick Foles Following Demotion

The Indianapolis Colts shuffled their quarterback depth chart with Sam Ehlinger being promoted to backup over Nick Foles.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts announced this week they had promoted former-third string quarterback Sam Ehlinger to the backup position in place of Nick Foles.

The move didn't come as a complete surprise because Ehlinger was nearly flawless in the preseason, but to this point, head coach Frank Reich had stuck by the veteran.

Reich said on Wednesday that it was tough conversation to have, but he knew Foles would handle it like a pro.

"Oh yeah. I talked to all three of the quarterbacks," said Reich when asked if he talked to Foles about the demotion. "It was hard because it wasn’t like – like I said the other day and I’m glad you asked me this – ‘Hey Nick (Foles), Sam (Ehlinger) beat you out.’ It was more a schematic thing."

"Don’t get me wrong, we love Sam. He’s earned the right to be in this role but Nick Foles has looked just lights out in practice. Physically, his arm strength and this offense, he’s doing a good job in this offense. It’s built for him in a lot of ways. Super excited."

"It was a hard conversation to have but Nick is such a pro. He’s such a pro. I think he was a little bit shocked at first but I think he understood why we were doing what we were doing and that it was what was best for the team."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"No way did it diminish how we feel about him and what he brings to our team."

The Colts have the luxury of having three quarterbacks on the roster they feel good about. With Foles being moved to third team, would a trade be out of the question?

The 33-year old Foles has a better resume than several struggling starters in the league and injuries are always a concern.

Indianapolis has a pick in every round in the 2023 NFL Draft. The trade deadline is November 1st at 4 p.m. EST.

It won't be surprising if general manager Chris Ballard starts fielding calls from teams looking for quarterback help.

What would it take for him to listen?

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after making a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Can Colts' Passing Game Continue Recent Success vs Tennessee Titans?

By Zach Hicks
Matt Ryan vs Jaguars Looking Up
News

Matt Ryan Snubbed Twice This Week, Including QB Index

By HH Staff
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Redemption Coming vs. Titans?

By Jake Arthur
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on the sidelines against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Titans Reveal Initial Week 7 Injury Report

By Jake Arthur
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes the ball over the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

New Left Tackle Revealed On Colts' Depth Chart

By Jake Arthur
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shines in Win vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
Colts Offensive Line Jenna Watson-IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Has Colts OL Found Its 'Groove'?

By HH Staff
Alec Pierce Game Winner vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
News

'Biggest Trait' that got Alec Pierce Drafted by Colts

By HH Staff