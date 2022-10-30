The Indianapolis Colts' season hasn't gone as planned.

After adding accomplished quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason to a talented roster, and supplementing with a pair of Pro Bowlers in pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue and shutdown cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a deep playoff run was the team's focus.

The postseason isn't out of question at 3-3-1, but this team has had multiple low points already, and consistency needs to be achieved before the playoffs can even become a consideration.

With an offensive line that has failed to deliver consistent protection or run lanes, Ryan's game faltered, ultimately leading to him being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger. The new quarterback was a sixth-round pick by the Colts in 2021 and has yet to see the field.

All of the Colts' self-inflicted damage this season has put a spotlight on head coach Frank Reich, whose seat couldn't be hotter.

Or so at least everyone thought.

On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Reich's job is "safe" despite the hiccups the team has gone through under his direction.

"Multiple sources say Reich is in no trouble at all. His job status is best described as 'safe,' sources say, and in good shape."

"And that all makes sense," Rapoport continued. "Despite the struggles this year that led to Matt Ryan's benching, Reich has just one year under .500 -- the year Andrew Luck abruptly retired weeks before the start of the 2019 regular season. Mostly, Reich has managed the team through a series of challenges and has come out standing tall."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen added even more context from the vantage point of Colts owner Jim Irsay through a Twitter thread on Sunday.

Colts owner @JimIrsay said early this morning that he empowered HC Frank Reich to make the change at QB from veteran Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, a 6th rd pick in 2021, and was "excited" and that he, Reich and GM Chris Ballard were in "lockstep" on the move. Irsay praised Ryan as a "true pro and leader," but Matt understands you can't have (12 turnovers). "The competitor in him wants to play... Our line let him down. He's injured..he's shellshocked." Ehlinger talks heated up after Denver game but "you don't fire a QB after a W." Irsay: Colts' 2nd loss to division rival Tennessee made move inevitable but a 3-3-1 overall record means "we are not giving up on the season." "Frank is really excited about Sam. He's got the it factor and Frank saw 5 or 6 throws during the Titans practice week that were...wow."

Although there had already been plenty of chatter and clamoring from part of the Colts fan base to move to remove Ryan and replace him with Ehlinger, the actual move came as a bit of a surprise.

For starters, if Reich and general manager Chris Ballard were on the hot seat, then replacing a 15-year veteran quarterback with a late-round pick with no starts is a huge risk that could put a nail in your job's coffin if the team didn't improve.

However, if Irsay indeed played a role in the decision to move to Ehlinger, then it gives him part of the responsibility, and the risk no longer weighs completely on Reich and Ballard.

One thing is certain: how the Colts were operating on offense had to change, as they ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring (16.1 PPG), red zone scoring (50.0%), turnovers (14), rushing (81.0 YPG), and sacks allowed (24).

Whether a change at quarterback was the correct move remains to be seen, but the Colts have 10 more opportunities this season to find out.

The Colts host the Washington Commanders in Ehlinger's first start on Sunday at 4:25pm ET.

