Locked On Colts: Can Grover Stewart, Bobby Okereke Slow Down Derrick Henry?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys plead with the offensive line to be up to the task, go on a rant about the perception of Shaquille Leonard, and give their final predictions for the game.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final tune-up for the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

The guys plead with the Colts' offensive line to be up to the task, go on a rant about the perception of linebacker Shaquille Leonard, and give their final predictions for the game.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The latest injury report for the Colts looked better as of Thursday but the team could still be without a couple of starters. Who steps up if they are?

What are the biggest storylines for the Colts and the most significant factors in whether they win or lose this matchup?

Jake and Zach also give their final score predictions for the game. Will the Colts come out on top, and how close could the game be?

***To make a donation to disaster relief for Hurricane Ian in Florida, Typhoon Merbok in Alaska, or anywhere else you feel compelled visit here: redcross.org/donate***

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

