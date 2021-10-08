How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Ravens | Week 5

Here's everything Colts Nation needs to know so as not to miss Week 5's action. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Good news for Indianapolis Colts fans: your team will be easy to find on the tube this week.

The Colts are coming off of their first win of the season last week as they throttled the Miami Dolphins, 27-17. This week, they have a much tougher opponent in the Baltimore Ravens, who they will face on national television on Monday Night Football.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Ravens

Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 11, at 8:15pm ET

Monday, Oct. 11, at 8:15pm ET Where: Baltimore, Md.; M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore, Md.; M&T Bank Stadium Television: ESPN (Monday Night Football) — Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

ESPN (Monday Night Football) — Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (color) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

The Colts are quite banged-up, which means they're an ever-evolving team still trying to find their identity. Baltimore has their own share of injuries as well, including both offensive tackles.

These two teams faced off in Week 9 last year and it was a tale of two halves. The Colts dominated the first half but led narrowly at halftime, 10-7. However, the Ravens flipped the script and claimed the victory, 24-10.

The two sides know quite a bit about each other, so who will prevail on national TV?

Tune in on Monday to find out.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.