    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Ravens | Week 5

    Here's everything Colts Nation needs to know so as not to miss Week 5's action. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Good news for Indianapolis Colts fans: your team will be easy to find on the tube this week. 

    The Colts are coming off of their first win of the season last week as they throttled the Miami Dolphins, 27-17. This week, they have a much tougher opponent in the Baltimore Ravens, who they will face on national television on Monday Night Football.

    Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

    Colts vs. Ravens

    • Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 11, at 8:15pm ET
    • Where: Baltimore, Md.; M&T Bank Stadium
    • Television: ESPN (Monday Night Football) — Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)
    • Stream: FuboTV
    • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
    • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (color)
    • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

    The Colts are quite banged-up, which means they're an ever-evolving team still trying to find their identity. Baltimore has their own share of injuries as well, including both offensive tackles.

    These two teams faced off in Week 9 last year and it was a tale of two halves. The Colts dominated the first half but led narrowly at halftime, 10-7. However, the Ravens flipped the script and claimed the victory, 24-10.

    The two sides know quite a bit about each other, so who will prevail on national TV?

    Tune in on Monday to find out.

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Isaiah Rodgers (34) of the Indianapolis Colts rushes as Baltimore Ravens take on Indianapolis Colts, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Colts lost the contest 10-24. 36 Coltsravens Rs
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Ravens | Week 5

    1 minute ago
    Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) meet on the field during warmups Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, before the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Colts vs. Ravens: Week 5 Friday Injury Report

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Which Colts to Start in Fantasy On Monday vs. Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81), is upended by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Andrew Sendejo during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    Film

    Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Four

    23 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
    News

    Colts vs. Ravens: Week 5 Thursday Injury Report

    23 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28), scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Ravens Matchup

    Oct 7, 2021
    Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) gestures to the crowd after forcing a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Colts’ LB Darius Leonard the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Ravens

    Oct 7, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
    News

    Colts PFF Grades vs. Dolphins: Bobby Okereke Makes 'NFL Week 4 Team of the Week'

    Oct 7, 2021