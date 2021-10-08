    • October 8, 2021
    Colts vs. Ravens: Week 5 Friday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Ravens are looking, health-wise, before this Monday's Week 5 primetime matchup.
    The Indianapolis Colts were back at it Friday for another day of practice as they prepare for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

    There is some optimism to be seen in the starting secondary as a couple of players continue to log practice time while the Ravens' starting offensive tackles both continue to miss practice.

    Here is how the Colts and Ravens are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 5 primetime matchup.

    COLTS

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)
    • Limited Participant — S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (ankle)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), OT Eric Fisher (rest), C Ryan Kelly (groin), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)
    • Limited Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (ankle)

    Running back Nyheim Hines was upgraded to a limited participant Friday after missing Thursday, which is good news for his status on Monday. Especially with an extra day to rest. Starting center Ryan Kelly was added to the report with a groin injury, which is rough for an already banged-up offensive line. However, Rock Ya-Sin and Khari Willis continuing to log practice sessions, and Carson Wentz's designation dropping down to just one ankle is great news.

    RAVENS

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OLB Justin Houston (rest), CB Jimmy Smith (rest), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), S Geno Stone (thigh), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee)
    • Limited Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), OT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), NT Brandon Williams (rest)
    • Limited Participant — S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh)

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

