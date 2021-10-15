    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Texans | Week 6

    Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 6's action against the Texans. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    The Indianapolis Colts return home to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday to host the AFC South rival Houston Texans.

    The Colts (1-4) and Texans (1-4) are both reeling and looking for some momentum, so expect some high effort. Regardless, the Colts should be expected to take care of business at home.

    Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

    Colts vs. Texans

    • Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1:00pm ET
    • Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
    • Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color)
    • Stream: FuboTV
    • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
    • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
    • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

    With the Colts' injury report coming out Friday afternoon, things are looking better for them, which could include the welcomed return of someone who terrorizes the Texans routinely.

    However, will the Colts play down to their competition on Sunday, or will they play like an angry team that should be better than 1-4?

    Tune in on Sunday to find out.

    Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
