How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Texans | Week 6

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 6's action against the Texans. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts return home to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday to host the AFC South rival Houston Texans.

The Colts (1-4) and Texans (1-4) are both reeling and looking for some momentum, so expect some high effort. Regardless, the Colts should be expected to take care of business at home.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Texans

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1:00pm ET

Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1:00pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color)

CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

With the Colts' injury report coming out Friday afternoon, things are looking better for them, which could include the welcomed return of someone who terrorizes the Texans routinely.

However, will the Colts play down to their competition on Sunday, or will they play like an angry team that should be better than 1-4?

Tune in on Sunday to find out.

