Colts Announce Official Injury Report vs. Texans

    • October 15, 2021
    Colts vs. Texans: Week 6 Friday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 6 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans announced their official injury reports on Friday ahead of their AFC South tilt on Sunday afternoon.

    As for the Colts, things are starting to look a bit better involving injuries both on and off of the report. As for the Texans, they'll be without one of their best players this weekend following thumb surgery.

    Here is how the Colts and Texans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 6 matchup.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)m OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Limited Participant — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
    • Full Participant — DE Isaac Rochell (illness)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)
    • Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Isaac Rochell (illness)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)
    • Full Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring),  CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion), DE Isaac Rochell (illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

    QUESTIONABLE — CB Xavier Rhodes (concussion)

    OUT — K Rodrigo Blankenship (right hip), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)

    The Colts will be without their kicker Blankenship this week, meaning they'll likely elevate the newly-signed Michael Badgley into the kicker role from the practice squad before the game.

    Starting right defensive end Kwity Paye is back and off the injury report, which is great news for the Colts considering Kemoko Turay's status. Likewise, starting outside corner Xavier Rhodes is trending well toward being cleared from the concussion protocol, but there are still steps to be taken before gametime.

    Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton isn't officially part of the injury report because he's currently on Injured Reserve, but he began practicing again on Friday. On Friday, Colts head coach Frank Reich acknowledged Hilton's neck injury is no longer an issue and that Hilton just needs to show he's in ready to be on the football field.

    “T.Y., today was really his first full practice," Reich told reporters. "Obviously, because we had the walk-thru on Wednesday and we had a jog-thru on Thursday. So, today was his first practice. I thought he looked good. He was into it all week. I think we need to see how he comes out of this practice, and we’ll probably make that decision tomorrow.”

    “Correct," Reich confirmed when asked if Hilton's neck was no longer an issue. "My understanding is when this is healed, it’s healed – there’s no concerns. That’s again, above my pay grade but the doctors give the clearance and they say, ‘Oh, he’s ready to go.’ That was my question at the beginning of the week, if he physically is ready come Sunday, do we need to limit him as far as number of reps? The answer is no. You don’t have to limit him. It’s just based on how you feel where he’s at physically. You know T.Y. (Hilton), he’s taken good care of himself. He works hard, I mean that guy works hard. He’s in shape, he stays in shape. He does everything possible to help this team. I feel good about where he’s at. We’ll check with him tomorrow, but I’m cautiously optimistic.”

    Another Colts star on IR, guard Quenton Nelson, is apparently progressing well also.

    “Very good progress," Reich said. "He’s eligible next week (to return from IR). We’re optimistic.”

    TEXANS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OL Justin Britt (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)
    • Limited Participant — WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (hip), WR Brandin Cooks (rest), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OL Justin Britt (knee), RB Rex Burkhead (hip/knee), RB Mark Ingram II (rest), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)
    • Limited Participant — WR Danny Amendola (thigh), TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip), DB Desmond King II (hip)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — OL Justin Britt (knee), DB Desmond King II (hip/illness), OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)
    • Limited Participant — WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (hip/knee),
    • Full Participant — TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (hip)

    QUESTIONABLE — OL Justin Britt (knee), DB Desmond King II (hip/illness), WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (hip/knee)

    OUT — OL Laremy Tunsil (thumb), QB Deshaun Watson (personal)

