How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Chiefs | Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts look forward to shaking off the funk that's plagued them to begin the 2022 regular season.

After an 0-1-1 start, things don't get any easier with a matchup against the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs. However, it is the Colts' home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium, so anything can happen.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Chiefs

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1:00pm ET

Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1:00pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: CBS — Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

CBS — Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media Networks — Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Chad Brown (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media Networks — Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Chad Brown (color) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

“I think it’s hard not to overreact," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters about the Colts' slow start, punctuated by Week 2's shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "That’s what we all want to do. You can look at a really bad loss like this and you have to resist the temptation to overreact, to make overall changes. Every great coach I’ve been around as a player and as an assistant coach, I just hear the same thing ringing in my ear. It’s what I said the other day. It’s not about making things more complex. It’s not about overhaul changes. You’ve got to do what you do. We just all have to do it better."

"It sounds like a broken record," Reich continued. "It is a broken record. That’s because that’s what’s true. It’s not just true for what’s on our team. I believe every head coach in the league would tell you the same thing. We’ve got to execute. We’ve got to have the best schemes, try to put the players in the best positions, and then we’ve got to execute, produce and make plays in all three phases.”

Will quarterback Matt Ryan and the Colts' offense show signs of life against a middle-of-the-pack Chiefs defense? Will the Colts' defense get pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and take advantage of any mistakes they might make?

Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out if the Colts are ultimately up for the challenge that the Chiefs pose.

