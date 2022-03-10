From Wentz They Came: Identifying QB Options For Colts Moving Forward

Another offseason, another search for a quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. Following the trade of Carson Wentz, what comes next under center for the Colts? These names could all makes sense.

Just like that, the Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis is over.

Following a frustrating close to a promising 2021 season, the Colts cut the cord quickly on the Wentz experiment, shipping him off to the Washington Commanders for a pair of third-round picks and a swap of second-round picks in 2022, allowing the Colts to get out from under a $28 million cap hit ahead of the 2022 season.

Now, General Manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich find themselves in familiar territory once again: searching for a potential franchise quarterback for the fifth offseason in a row since joining the Colts.

Ballard, Reich and the Colts have to get it right at the most important position in all of sports, and quickly.

Good news is, there are some options that the Colts could try and turn to this offseason to settle the position. Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger and journeyman practice squad quarterback James Morgan are the two lone quarterbacks on the roster, so the Colts will be adding a name to the room one way or another.

Here are some logical targets for the Colts.

The Favorites

Jimmy Garoppolo

Many fans are probably rolling their eyes reading that name, considering Garoppolo doesn't quite move the needle overall. He doesn't elevate his team, struggles with turnovers in big spots and typically can't hit the big throw when his team needs him (sound familiar?).

However, Garoppolo is a winner, having gone 33-14 as a starter over eight seasons in his career. I generally fall into the camp that wins aren't a QB stat, but he isn't going to kill a team in general and still has some talent overall.

It's also worth noting the San Francisco 49ers are abysmal without Garoppolo under center under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

What Garoppolo can be is a sort of facilitator, much like the Colts envisioned Wentz being. Garoppolo can manage the game, lean on the run game and the defense and get the Colts into the playoffs where anything can happen. He feels like the likeliest option, even with his $25 million cap hit along with the shoulder injury he's rehabbing from.

Jordan Love

The last time the Colts and Love were connected, Ballard nearly moved up for the former Utah State star in the 2020 NFL Draft, which also happened to be a year in which Ballard and the Colts didn't have a first-round draft pick.

Love remains mostly unproven, having appeared in just six games in two seasons, including one start in 2021 in which he lost on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Green Bay Packers having locked up Aaron Rodgers to a long-term deal, Love could be expendable, though ESPN's Adam Schefter doesn't expect the Packers to shop the third-year quarterback. All it takes is a strong offer though, one the Colts could potentially make to snag Love out of Green Bay.

He wouldn't be a franchise savior right away, but could buy Reich and Ballard more time overall.

Marcus Mariota

The Colts reportedly wanted to trade for Mariota last offseason before making a move for Wentz. Now, Mariota can be had as a free agent, which should have the Colts enticed once again.

Mariota brings a dual-threat element to Reich's system, which could really make things fun in a run-heavy approach with Taylor in the backfield. Add in his development as a passer late in his career and he makes a ton of sense as an affordable option that the Colts obviously like and could get without dealing future picks for, like a Garoppolo or Love.

Possible, But Unlikely

Kirk Cousins

Cousins' name continues to be kicked around with the Colts following the trade of Wentz, but here's the kicker: Cousins carries a $45 million cap hit that is fully guaranteed for the 2022 NFL season.

Sure, it would be a one-year rental type of move since he's a free agent ahead of the 2023 season, but why would the Colts deal potential draft assets for a pending free agent and pay him that type of money for one season?

Cousins is a safer version of Wentz, but he's not going to elevate a team around him. That's not what the Colts should be aiming for in this next search.

Jameis Winston

Winston, much like Mariota, can be had in free agency, which could entice the Colts, who happen to have $71 million in cap space following the Wentz trade.

Coming off of a torn ACL that could sideline him up until training camp, Winston put together a solid first half of the season in New Orleans under former head coach Sean Payton, taking care of the football in leading the Saints to a 5-2 record before tearing his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While he had a strong first half of the season, Winston still has some of those gunslinger tendencies that can kill a team, which isn't what the Colts need right now. He certainly has all the talent in the world, but the Colts should be looking for a safer option at the position, one that won't lose them games. It's hard to trust Winston to be that guy just yet.

Absolute Home Run, But A Long Shot

Derek Carr

In an ideal world, after losing out on the likes of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in the trade market, Ballard and the Colts swing for the fences and land Derek Carr, who is right in the prime of his career and playing some of the best football of his life.

It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders will be locking Carr up long-term though, making a potential acquisition of the standout quarterback a major long shot for the Colts, especially considering the draft capital it would cost Indianapolis to make such a move.

Carr would immediately step into the fold in Indianapolis and return the Colts to a contending status. He would also be in line for a major extension, which he'd undoubtedly deserve, coming off of a stretch of football in which he's graded at a 73.2 or higher in each of the last four seasons by Pro Football Focus.

At just 31 years of age, Carr could settle the quarterback position for the next 5-6 years in Indianapolis, at minimum. At this point though, it feels like a pipe dream.



