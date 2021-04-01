Colts Re-Sign Key Reserve Defensive End

Horseshoe Huddle
Colts Bring Al-Quadin Muhammad Back on One-year Deal

The Colts are re-signing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal.
The Indianapolis Colts continue to focus on bringing back their own free agents and are getting reinforcements at a key area of need at the same time.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts are re-signing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal worth $3.4 million.

A key rotational defensive end for the Colts, Muhammad played in all 16 games in 2020, totaling 23 tackles (2 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 6 quarterback hits.

According to Pro Football Focus, Muhammad also had 19 hurries on the quarterback, and 13 "stops," which they consider being forced failures against the offense.

The Colts didn't land any big-impact defensive ends in free agency, but adding Isaac Rochell and Muhammad are modest depth moves that at least gives them guys that can play.

Muhammad is now in the mix for snaps with Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Rochell, and Ben Banogu at defensive end.

The Colts will still look to add edge help through the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft if the opportunity comes about, however.

Muhammad has averaged 545.7 snaps per year in his three seasons with the Colts, providing a quality balance between run defense and pass rush.

In 51 career games (47 of which with the Colts), Muhammad has 8 starts, resulting in 80 tackles (15 for loss), 5.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 17 quarterback hits. Per PFF, he has 47 hurries and 48 stops.

Do you agree with bringing Muhammad back? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

