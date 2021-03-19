Colts Sign Versatile, Free-Agent Defensive End

Horseshoe Huddle
Colts Sign Free-Agent Defensive End Isaac Rochell

The Colts are signing free-agent defensive end Isaac Rochell.
The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent defensive end Isaac Rochell, per Joel Erickson of The Indy Star.

The deal is reportedly for one year and $2.5 million.

Rochell, 25, is entering his fifth year in the NFL out of Notre Dame and has spent his first four years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a restricted free agent who did not receive a tender from the Chargers, so the Colts did not have to surrender any extra capital to acquire him.

The 2020 season was one of Rochell's most productive, starting 6-of-16 games and totaling 29 tackles (1 for loss), 2.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 3 quarterback hits.

Through 51 career games (9 starts), the 2017 seventh-round pick has 74 tackles (10 for loss), 9.5 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, and 12 quarterback hits.

According to Pro Football Focus, he also has 40 career "stops," which they consider being a forced failure against the offense. He has a career average PFF grade of 53.1.

With the Colts, Rochell (6'4", 280) will likely team with Tyquan Lewis to fill the void left behind from Denico Autry, who left in free agency this offseason for the Tennessee Titans.

Both Rochell and Lewis can play left end on the Colts' line as well as three-technique defensive tackle.

Rochell has played 1,244 snaps on the edge in his career as well as 100 inside as a tackle.

After adding defensive lineman Andrew Brown earlier this week, the Colts now have some more reinforcements along the defensive line, but should still continue addressing their pass-rush needs.

