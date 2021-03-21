Colts Getting Back Versatile DB Who Missed 2020

Colts defensive back Rolan Milligan is expected to return in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The Indianapolis Colts can now expect each of the three players who missed the 2020 season on the COVID-19 Reserve/Opt-Out list to return in 2021.

According to Jim Ayello of the Indy Star, Colts defensive back Rolan Milligan plans to return to the football field in 2021 after taking the 2020 season off.

Last week, The Star also announced that linebacker Skai Moore and cornerback Marvell Tell III, who joined Milligan on the opt-out list, were also returning in 2021.

Milligan worked his way up from the Colts practice squad to see action in 11 games in 2019, including one start.

He totaled 15 tackles and 1 quarterback hit on defense in 130 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Milligan also posted 4 "stops," which they consider to be a forced failure against the offense.

In coverage, he allowed 10-of-14 targets (71.4%) for 119 yards (11.9 avg) and 1 TD for an opponent passer rating of 120.8.

Normally listed as a safety, Milligan showed his versatility on the practice field and was able to see snaps at a bevy of locations, which helped him see game action quickly.

In total, he played 109 snaps in the slot, 10 out wide at cornerback, 6 along the defensive line (likely on the edge for a blitz), and 5 in the box.

Milligan played primarily on special teams, however, as a core-five special teamer, seeing 164 snaps on the kickoff coverage and return teams, punt coverage and return teams, and field goal/extra points block.

Milligan signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2016. He was released during the preseason and then spent the rest of the season unsigned before catching on with the Detroit Lions the following February.

He spent much of 2017 and 18 on Detroit's practice squad before landing with the Colts' practice squad in 2018, where he quickly made a good impression.

During his first two seasons with the Colts in 2018 and 19, some pretty important guys talked him up to reporters without being prompted in head coach Frank Reich, former quarterback Andrew Luck, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Among fans, the idea of adding another safety this offseason to give the Colts more versatile looks in sub-packages has been floated around.

With his versatility, Milligan could certainly compete for such a role if Eberflus felt compelled.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.