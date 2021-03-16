Colts Lose Starting DL to Division-Rival Titans

It's been a quiet start to the legal tampering period of NFL free agency for the Indianapolis Colts, and now one of their needs has grown a little stronger.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry has agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to Jim Ayello of The Indy Star.

The deal is reportedly for three years and $21.5 million, which includes $9M guaranteed and $14.5M in the first two years.

"The Colts, per a source, were interested in extending their relationship with the soon-to-be 31-year-old lineman," Ayello said. "In fact, they made a strong late push to try and keep him away from their AFC South rivals, but the Titans ultimately were willing to commit more to Autry in the first two years of the deal than the Colts.

Autry was one of three main defensive ends testing free agency for the Colts, as Justin Houston and Al-Quadin Muhamad are also on the market.

Autry, who will be 31 years old at the start of the 2021 season, would have been a quality signing on a short-term deal, but Tennessee's offer was just a little bit better.

It's difficult for the Colts to commit much cap allocation to their own older free agents as well as outside players due to upcoming contract extensions they're focusing on for some young stars.

Until any further moves are made at defensive end, it appears fourth-year lineman Tyquan Lewis is up next to replace Autry.

One of the Colts' other roster needs, left tackle, becomes more important now that the Titans have added pass rushers Autry and Bud Dupree during the first day of free agency.

