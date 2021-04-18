Colts Listed Among Betting Favorites to Sign Veteran Quarterback

Horseshoe Huddle
Colts Listed Among Favorites to Sign QB Alex Smith

The Colts are listed among the betting favorites to sign veteran free-agent quarterback Alex Smith.
The Indianapolis Colts got their starting quarterback this offseason when they traded for Carson Wentz, but they may not be done making moves at the position.

Behind Wentz on the Colts' quarterback depth chart are second-year fourth-round draft pick Jacob Eason and 2020 undrafted free agent Jalen Morton.

The Colts have already spoken about not having enough experience evaluating Eason to commit to him as Wentz's backup, and that would presumably go double for Morton, who they signed this offseason.

In part because of the lack of experience behind Wentz, SportsBetting.AG has listed the Colts as the third most-likely team to sign veteran free-agent quarterback Alex Smith:

  • Jets 2/1
  • Jaguars 5/2
  • Colts 7/2
  • Broncos 5/1
  • Patriots 11/2
  • Falcons 7/1
  • 49ers 15/2

Smith, who will be 37 years old in May, started 6-of-8 games for the Washington Football Team in 2020, completing 168-of-252 passes (66.7%) for 1,582 yards (6.3 YPA), 6 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions for a passer rating of 78.5.

The veteran passer made a courageous return to the football field in 2020 after suffering a major leg injury in 2018 that kept him out all of 2019 as well. In the process of recovering from the injury, Smith suffered an infection that nearly cost him his leg.

As a result, he was the beyond-simple choice for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

With Smith's leadership and experience, he could be a viable option to replace former Colts backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. If Wentz were to get injured in a game, they would need someone of that ilk to step in.

According to Over the Cap, the Colts have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL at approximately $23.5 million, so they have the money and the need for a reliable presence like Smith.

He has started 167-of-174 games in his 16-year career, going 3,250-of-5,193 passing (62.6%) for 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns, 109 interceptions, and a passer rating of 86.9.

Do you think the Colts should sign Smith or any other backup quarterback? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Sep 16, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) defends in the third quarter at FedEx Field. The Colts won 21-9. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
