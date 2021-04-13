Colts Could Still Try to Address These Areas During Offseason

The Colts have addressed some important needs this offseason, but they may still look to add to these areas.

The Indianapolis Colts entered the offseason with some big needs.

Quarterback, left tackle, and defensive end chief among them, the Colts have made moves at each recently, although it doesn't completely remove the positions off of the board.

However, there are some other areas the Colts could look to address in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft or the remaining free-agent pool before the regular season begins, regardless if they're big needs or not.

Backup Quarterback

The Colts acquired their unquestioned starting quarterback in February when they traded for Carson Wentz.

Afterward, their previous backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett departed for greener pastures in free agency for the Miami Dolphins, leaving the Colts with Jacob Eason and Jalen Morton as the lone quarterbacks behind Wentz.

The Colts haven't committed to Eason as the backup, and Morton went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Adding yet another rookie in the draft for the purpose of backing up Wentz doesn't make sense as an immediate fix for the spot, so a more likely solution (if they choose to address it) would be to sign a veteran with starting experience. Guys like Matt Barkley, Blake Bortles, Blaine Gabbert, Robert Griffin III, A.J. McCarron, Nick Mullens, Alex Smith, and Geno Smith are all available.

Stretch Tight End

This one's not just from me; it's from the top.

"I think we need another one or two big playmakers on offense at tight end or wide receiver," Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters after the season. "I think we have a real interesting mix there. It’s amazing when you see 87 (Travis Kelce) and 10 (Tyreek Hill) in Kansas City, the things they do and that sort of thing. It’s remarkable. I think we’re again, looking offensively for a couple more playmakers."

The Colts have a pair of high-quality tight ends in Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox, but they don't fit in the box that Irsay described. Both are great blockers, and while Doyle is a chain-mover, Alie-Cox is a contested-catch threat. Neither is the total package.

This year's draft class has some options that could excite the Colts, particularly in the second and third rounds, such as Pat Friermuth, Brevin Jordan, or Tommy Tremble.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Defensive Tackle Depth

The Colts are set at starting defensive tackle between All-Pro DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, who is among the highest-paid nose tackles in the league. However, there's not much to write home about behind the pair.

Currently, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell, Taylor Stallworth, Rob Windsor, Kameron Cline, Andrew Brown, and Chris Williams round out the bunch. Although Lewis and Rochell are likely to see more snaps at end in 2021.

There are some quality older options at defensive tackle for the Colts in free agency and very few good options of note in the draft.

Still, Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich believe in strengthening the trenches.

SAM Linebacker Competition

An opportunity to add a linebacker was created when former starting MIKE linebacker Anthony Walker left for the Cleveland Browns. Former SAM linebacker Bobby Okereke is expected to take Walker's spot.

The Colts do have some in-house options at SAM such as Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Matthew Adams, and Jordan Glasgow, but they have an opportunity to upgrade if they see fit.

Check out this piece on some under-the-radar SAM linebacker options in this draft from Zach Hicks and our friends over at Stampede Blue.

Which under-the-radar positions would you like to see the Colts address before the season? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.