Colts Could Still Try to Address These Areas During Offseason

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Under-the-Radar Positions for Colts to Still Address

The Colts have addressed some important needs this offseason, but they may still look to add to these areas.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts entered the offseason with some big needs.

Quarterback, left tackle, and defensive end chief among them, the Colts have made moves at each recently, although it doesn't completely remove the positions off of the board.

However, there are some other areas the Colts could look to address in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft or the remaining free-agent pool before the regular season begins, regardless if they're big needs or not.

Backup Quarterback

The Colts acquired their unquestioned starting quarterback in February when they traded for Carson Wentz.

Afterward, their previous backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett departed for greener pastures in free agency for the Miami Dolphins, leaving the Colts with Jacob Eason and Jalen Morton as the lone quarterbacks behind Wentz.

The Colts haven't committed to Eason as the backup, and Morton went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Adding yet another rookie in the draft for the purpose of backing up Wentz doesn't make sense as an immediate fix for the spot, so a more likely solution (if they choose to address it) would be to sign a veteran with starting experience. Guys like Matt Barkley, Blake Bortles, Blaine Gabbert, Robert Griffin III, A.J. McCarron, Nick Mullens, Alex Smith, and Geno Smith are all available.

Stretch Tight End

This one's not just from me; it's from the top.

"I think we need another one or two big playmakers on offense at tight end or wide receiver," Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters after the season. "I think we have a real interesting mix there. It’s amazing when you see 87 (Travis Kelce) and 10 (Tyreek Hill) in Kansas City, the things they do and that sort of thing. It’s remarkable. I think we’re again, looking offensively for a couple more playmakers."

The Colts have a pair of high-quality tight ends in Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox, but they don't fit in the box that Irsay described. Both are great blockers, and while Doyle is a chain-mover, Alie-Cox is a contested-catch threat. Neither is the total package.

This year's draft class has some options that could excite the Colts, particularly in the second and third rounds, such as Pat Friermuth, Brevin Jordan, or Tommy Tremble.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Defensive Tackle Depth

The Colts are set at starting defensive tackle between All-Pro DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, who is among the highest-paid nose tackles in the league. However, there's not much to write home about behind the pair.

Currently, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell, Taylor Stallworth, Rob Windsor, Kameron Cline, Andrew Brown, and Chris Williams round out the bunch. Although Lewis and Rochell are likely to see more snaps at end in 2021.

There are some quality older options at defensive tackle for the Colts in free agency and very few good options of note in the draft.

Still, Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich believe in strengthening the trenches.

SAM Linebacker Competition

An opportunity to add a linebacker was created when former starting MIKE linebacker Anthony Walker left for the Cleveland Browns. Former SAM linebacker Bobby Okereke is expected to take Walker's spot.

The Colts do have some in-house options at SAM such as Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Matthew Adams, and Jordan Glasgow, but they have an opportunity to upgrade if they see fit.

Check out this piece on some under-the-radar SAM linebacker options in this draft from Zach Hicks and our friends over at Stampede Blue.

Which under-the-radar positions would you like to see the Colts address before the season? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (left) and Jacob Eason during Colts training camp from their facility in Indianapolis, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The event is being held without fans due to restrictions around the coronavirus. Colts Camp Begins
Draft

Colts Could Still Try to Address These Areas During Offseason

Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie scores on an interception return in Sunday's 36-7 home win over the N.Y. Jets.
News

Colts Free-Agent Cornerback Reportedly Visiting Bills

Oct 17, 2020; Knoxville, TN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrates a touchdown after making an interception in the second quarter during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK
Draft

OT, CB Addressed By Colts in NFL.com's 'Ideal' Mock Draft

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns left tackle Samuel Cosmi (52) in the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Land Possible Franchise LT in Bleacher Report Mock Draft

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the \2g\ against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Draft

Finding Colts: Scouting Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Fsu Vs Clemson1011
Draft

Report: Colts Hold Virtual Meeting with Florida State Star Defender

Sep 23, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) pursues during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL.com Analyst Tabs Colts Star As 'Make-or-Break Player' in 2021

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Colts 'Keeping Tabs' On Free-Agent DE