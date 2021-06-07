Pro Football Focus Had This To Say About The Colts' OL Ahead of 2021 Season

Four of five starters return from 2020, providing the Indianapolis Colts with one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus's unit rankings ahead of the 2021 season.

When Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard took over in 2017, he placed a heavy emphasis on building the roster back up through the trenches, where he believes (correctly) that every game is won and lost.

Thanks to Ballard's philosophy, the Colts' offensive line when from abysmal during the Andrew Luck era to arguably the best unit as a whole in the NFL in the trenches.

Spending significant draft capital on guys like Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith, to go along with standout center Ryan Kelly (from the Ryan Grigson era) has given the Colts one of the top offensive lines in all of football.

Add in the bargain bin find of right guard Mark Glowinski off of waivers, and the buy-low options in left tackles Sam Tevi and Eric Fisher, and it's clear the Colts' OL is poised for some great days ahead.

Pro Football Focus is on the same wavelength when it comes to the Colts' offensive line, tabbing the big men in the trenches in the blue and white as the second-best offensive line unit in the NFL it its 32-team offensive line unit rankings Monday.

Last season, Indianapolis ranked No. 1, but after finishing 2020 as the seventh-ranked offensive line due to injuries — along with the loss of veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo to retirement in January — the Colts land at No. 2 in the 2021 rankings, right behind the Cleveland Browns.

Here's what PFF analyst Steve Palazzalo had to say about the Colts' offensive line ahead of the 2021 season.

Prior to last season, we listed the Colts as having the NFL's best offensive line. The group finished the 2020 season ranked seventh. Injuries struck hampered left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who was limited to 749 and retired this offseason, leaving the Colts with a massive hole to fill his spot. After staying quiet in free agency and in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Colts settled on former Kansas City Chief Eric Fisher, who is coming off Achilles surgery and may not be ready for the start of the season. When healthy, Fisher is a solid starter; his 80.1 overall grade ranked 16th among tackles last season. Right tackle Braden Smith posted an identical 80.1 overall grade last season, his second straight year ranking as a top-16 offensive tackle. Smith made the rare transition from college guard to NFL tackle, and he’s developed into one of the best at it from the right side. Left guard Quenton Nelson may be the best offensive lineman in the league, ranking as a top-three guard in each of his three NFL seasons. Nelson can make every block in the run game, and he’s graded at 81.8 or better every year in pass protection, so he’s the total package. Right guard Mark Glowinski‘s 67.1 overall grade last year ranked 24th among guards. He allowed 28 total pressures, tied for the 13th-most at the position during the regular season. At center, Ryan Kelly is a dependable option with two top-10 finishes at the position in two of the past three years. The Colts have also built good depth, including left tackle Sam Tevi, center Joey Hunt and tackle Julie’n Davenport. 2020 fifth-rounder Danny Pinter is another player to watch after he saw just 103 snaps last year. The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in the league once again, especially when Eric Fisher is healthy and ready to go.

The loss of Castonzo to retirement definitely hurt the Colts ahead of the 2021 season. It hurts any time you have to replace a guy who played at a high level at one of the more important positions in football for a decade in the same city.

However, Ballard did a great job staying patient, not overpaying in free agency or in the draft, instead inking Tevi to hold down left tackle adequately until Fisher is fully recovered from the torn Achilles he suffered in the AFC Championship Game in January.

With left tackle seemingly fixed following Castonzo's retirement, it's nearly impossible to find a hole or a flaw on this offensively line.

As Palazzolo writes, Nelson may be the best offensive lineman in the league, period. He's a surefire Hall of Famer at this point and is quite the building block for the Colts now and moving forward.

Braden Smith remains criminally underrated in the league and is due for a nice payday, while Ryan Kelly has quietly become one of the best centers in football with Nelson next to him. Add in the consistent play Glowinski has provided and it's clear that there's very few lines better than the one Ballard has assembled.

Depth may look a bit shaky, but Palazzolo failed to mention veteran guard Chris Reed, who was signed in the off-season by Ballard to back up Nelson, Kelly, and Glowinski inside. Reed posted a 63.0 grade last year, per PFF.

Rookie Will Fries provides versatility as well, while Danny Pinter is highly regarded within the facility.

This is a great line overall, one that could carry the Colts to lofty heights in 2021.

