Veteran Colts' OT Tabbed As Team's 'Best-Kept Secret'

To be a true contending franchise, one has to hit on non first-round picks and develop those picks into key starters. The Colts have down that with veteran tackle Braden Smith, who Bleacher Report tabbed as the team's best-kept secret.

Few can hold a match to Braden Smith's story at this point.

Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Smith was originally drafted to play guard. Instead, the Colts slid the former Auburn product out to right tackle, where he's developed into one of the top right tackles in all of football the last two years.

In 2020 alone, Smith didn't allow a single sack and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.1, continuing a trend of posting incremental improvements each year he's been in the league.

Entering Year 4, Smith is starting to get the attention he deserves, grading out as one of the top right tackles in football while also putting himself in line for a huge payday as his rookie deal expires.

There's very little chance that Chris Ballard and the Colts let the terrific right tackle get away in free agency as he's a key piece to one of the top lines in football, anchored by Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly.

Despite the increased attention, Smith still has not earned a Pro Bowl bid, nor has he received any All-Pro votes.

According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, Smith remains the Colts' best-kept secret ahead of the 2021 season.

While right tackle Braden Smith hasn't received nearly as much attention as Nelson or the Colts' left-tackle vacancy, he is a player on whom Indianapolis depends. Formerly a guard at Auburn, Smith entered the league as a second-round draft pick in the same class as Nelson. While the latter is a three-time first-team All-Pro, Smith has quietly been an anchor at right tackle. He has only missed three games and has played at least 75 percent of the offensive snaps each year. In 2020, Smith was responsible for only three penalties and did not allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus. Smith might not pop on film as much as Nelson, but he's just as valuable to Indianapolis' offensive front.

In 45 career games (43 starts), Smith has been penalized just 11 times in nearly 3,000 snaps, while consistently dominating the competition at right tackle.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Within the fan base and the media that covers the Colts, Smith is not a secret, yet it's easy to see why he's still a bit of a secret to the national media, considering he's not a flashy player and isn't very vocal.

That secrecy to the national media should change in 2021 though with all eyes on the Colts and Carson Wentz. Smith will be an integral part to the Colts' offense once again, and if the Wentz experience gets off to a good start in 2021, many eyes will see guys like Smith and Mark Glowinksi leading the way up front.

Have thoughts on Braden Smith being labeled the Colts' best-kept secret? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.