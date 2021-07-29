Colts Signed Veteran Free-Agent Cornerback

The Indianapolis Colts made a move on Thursday to shore up their depth at cornerback when they signed veteran free agent Holton Hill.

The deal is for one year, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hill spent his entire three-year career with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2020, he started 2-of-4 games and had 24 tackles, 1.0 sack, and 3 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Hill allowed 15-of-25 targets thrown his way (60.0%) for 219 yards (14.6 avg.), and 1 touchdown for an opponent passer rating of 101.9.

His season ended when he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List (no explanation) in November, moved to Injured Reserve three days later, and then waived a month afterward.

Hill (6'2", 196, 24 years old) has started 6-of-28 games in his career and totaled 73 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 interception, 11 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery.

He has allowed 38 receptions on 66 targets (57.6%) for 492 yards (12.9 avg.), 3 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 90.0.

In 2019, Hill was suspended for eight games total for violations of the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing substances as well as substances of abuse.

As training camp enters its second day of practice, the Colts need more bodies at the cornerback position with starter Xavier Rhodes and one of their top reserves, T.J. Carrie, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team also signed veteran free-agent defensive end Damontre Moore this week.

