Carson Wentz Slotted Outside Top 20 in PFF's Quarterback Rankings

Coming off of a career-worst season in Philadelphia, a fresh start is welcome for Carson Wentz in Indianapolis. Despite the change, Pro Football Focus has Wentz outside of its top 20 QB rankings ahead of the 2021 season.

Talk about fuel for the fire.

It's well known that Carson Wentz really struggled in 2020 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. His poor play ended up leading to his benching late in the year before he was ultimately dealt to the Colts in February.

A fresh start in Indianapolis with Frank Reich - his offensive coordinator in 2017 in which Wentz finished third in the MVP voting - should boost his play significantly. However, Pro Football Focus - specifically former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski - remains rather low on the former No. 2 overall pick, slotting Wentz outside of the top 20 in his latest QB rankings.

In fact, Wentz slots in behind names such as Jacksonville rookie Trevor Lawrence, well-traveled Washington veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, and even New York Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Wentz, for what it's worth, was the last QB in the AFC South as Gradkowski included Houston's Deshaun Watson in the rankings despite his off-the-field issues.

Coming in at No. 23 overall on the top 32 QB rankings, here's what Gradkowski had to say about Wentz's placement.

Wentz led the NFL last season in turnover-worthy plays (24) and didn’t even play after week 14. Can Frank Reich work his magic and get Wentz back to his 2017 form and build his confidence back up? Wentz was on an MVP-caliber tear in 2017 when he earned an overall PFF grade of 84.9 — just behind Drew Brees and 20 grading points higher than his 2020 grade. He was playing lights-out in key situations, with a 91.9 grade on third and fourth downs and a passer rating of 125.0 with 16 touchdowns in those situations. Coaching plays a big role in key situations, so the Colts have some reason to think Wentz will play better under Frank Reich. A tough schedule and erratic big plays in key situations will make for an interesting year.

While it is accurate to say the Colts have a tough schedule coming it, it's not one that's nearly impossible to navigate for the Colts.

Gradkowski is spot on saying that coaching plays a big part, and there's none better equipped to get Wentz back on track than Reich. As has been previously stated, Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator in 2017 when Wentz emerged as a star QB in the league, nearly claiming the NFL MVP award that year before finishing third overall.

In a new situation with a family coach calling the shots, an elite offensive line in front of him and a great run game to lean on, there's a great chance Wentz bounces back in a big way, putting his No. 23 overall ranking to shame.

