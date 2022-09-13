Skip to main content

Colts Fall in Latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings

How far do the Indianapolis Colts fall in ESPN's latest power rankings after a tie with the Houston Texans?
The Indianapolis Colts came away from Houston with a tie against the Texans in a game that for all intents and purposes felt like a loss.

That they showed the mettle to come back on the road in the first game of the season may be one reason they weren't punished too badly in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings

Another reason they may not have been punished, is the 'Worldwide Leader' didn't think much of the Colts to begin with.

Indianapolis fell from No. 14, one of their lowest marks in the preseason, to No. 16 on ESPN's NFL Power Rankings.

The Texans actually moved up a spot from No. 31 to No. 30 for their effort against the Colts.

This week's edition of the ESPN's NFL Power Rankings included a rookie watch for each team.

Safety Nick Cross was in the spotlight for the Colts.

The third-round pick started at strong safety and played all 70 defensive snaps for the Colts, recording four tackles in his debut. Cross earning the starting job immediately was a mild surprise given the presence of veteran safety Rodney McLeod, who signed with the Colts earlier this year as a free agent. But Cross' speed and playmaking potential catapulted him into a starting role. -- Stephen Holder, ESPN.

The Colts are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. It's still questionable whether they'll have all-everything linebacker Shaquille Leonard for his season debut on Sunday.

Leonard missed the contest against the Texans, and head coach Frank Reich has been non-committal about his return.

Indianapolis opens as a four-point road favorite against the Jaguars according to SI Sportsbook.

