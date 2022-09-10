Skip to main content

Will Shaquille Leonard be Ready Week 2?

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out Week 1 vs. the the Houston Texans. Will he return for the Jaguars?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out for their Week 1 contest on Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. 

"The only player we are ruling out is Shaq (Shaquille) Leonard," head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Friday. "As I mentioned earlier, he’s making good progress. I feel good about the progress he’s making, but we just felt after talking with Shaq, the trainers and the doctors, that it was the best thing for him and for our team to hold him out this week."

Leonard was a full participants at practice on Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and Friday. There was a simple explanation for the downgrade in injury status as the week wore on.

"No setback," said Reich. "The first day we weren’t in pads so there was really nothing to limit him from. In Day Two when we were in pads, he did a lot, he got his share, but just with the pads on and working back into things, it just felt like it was right to limit him a little bit."

With a 17-game season, Reich understands the regular season is a marathon, not a sprint, and he's willing to be more cautious early on.

"No doubt," answered Reich quickly when asked if the long-term played into his decision making. "He’s a great player, he’s a great leader for us."

"The other factor is as great of a player as Shaq (Shaquille Leonard) is, there is nobody better at his position, but it sounds crazy to say that our guys have done a good job in his absence. I feel confident in the guys that will be in there, the linebackers – Zaire (Franklin) stepping in there, Bobby (Okereke), E.J. (Speed), the whole crew."

"I just feel confident they are going to do a good job. Shaq will keep working back. We’ll get him in there as soon as we can."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reich is planning on having Leonard with the team in Houston, but he can't be sure when he'll be ready to play again. 

"Chris (Ballard) and I talked about that this morning," said Reich. "We both agreed that this is the right thing for him to travel with us. I don’t know how many weeks away we are. We could be one week away, we could be – I don’t know. You guys know me, I don’t play that game. I really don’t. I’m not trying to figure it out."

"I’m optimistic."

"I think you probably felt from me that on Wednesday I thought it was going to be a long shot, but I wasn’t ruling it out. So, honestly, just the way I think, I probably will think that every week."

"So, the mindset is let’s get ready to play and then if we have to back off later in the week as far as our mentality, then we can do that."

While the Colts are on the road the first two weeks of the season, they're opening up with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Those two teams are routinely in the bottom five of most NFL power rankings.

While preseason power rankings aren't gospel and any-given Sunday and all that... if the Colts are going to be a playoff threat this year, they should be able to beat teams like the Texans and Jaguars without risking one of their best players.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Shaquille Leonard Out, Dennis Kelly Questionable: Colts vs. Texans Injury Report

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) walks along the sideline Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, before a joint training camp with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Colts Lions Training Camp Photos 2022
News

Shaquille Leonard's Playing Status for Texans Revealed

By Jake Arthur
Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts win 31-3.
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Texans in Week 1

By Andrew Moore
Dec 6, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Must-Starts vs. Texans

By Jake Arthur
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Injury Report: Shaquille Leonard Update

By HH Staff
Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Fantasy Week 1: Who Starts vs. Texans?

By Jake Arthur
Matt Ryan Colts Uniform Preseason
News

NFL.com Ranks the QBs, Where's Matt Ryan?

By HH Staff
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Texans

By Andrew Moore