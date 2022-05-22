Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur joined the Locked On Buckeyes podcast to talk all about current Colts and former Ohio State defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.

The Indianapolis Colts covet versatility on the defensive side of the ball.

One player that has embodied that in his time with the Colts is lineman Tyquan Lewis, who is dangerous both off the edge and at tackle.

The issue for Lewis so far has been durability, or his unfortunate lack thereof. Drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he has shown plenty of talent in his four seasons but has been repeatedly bombarded by the injury bug. Lewis has only played a full season once (2020), as toe, ankle, and knee injuries have cut each of the other three seasons short.

A patellar knee injury ended his 2021 season but the Colts still re-signed Lewis to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason. It's a "prove it" deal for Lewis, who was perhaps on the way to his most productive season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 71.3 being the highest of his career.

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur recently joined host Jay Stephens on the Locked On Buckeyes podcast to talk all about Lewis' journey through three years and where he stands now (video below).

Arthur and Stephens discussed Lewis' injury history including his return from last year's season-ending knee injury, as well as his role and fit in coordinator Gus Bradley's new defense, Lewis' contract situation, and more.

