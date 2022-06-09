Kenny Moore: 'I Don't Like the Whole Nickel, Slot-Corner Thing'

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore makes it clear he won't be pigeon-holed into a role while negotiating a new contract.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is back in Indianapolis for Colts mini-camp. The soft-spoken Moore was crystal clear about his career intentions including his contract negotiations and position on the field.

"Just trying to take it day by day, that's a good question," said Moore almost rhetorically. "But we all know there's a business side to it. You guys already know how I feel about this city, this team... this community."

Moore sound confident about the eventual outcome, even if he doesn't have a timeline.

"And we'll handle that," Moore said about his pending contract negotiations with the Colts.

Moore said his absence from the field was precautionary, but he's itching to get back to work.

"I want to be out here; I want to be on the field," said Moore with a wry grin. "That whole situation as far as business, I'm going to leave it to my agent with the team."

"My job is to put on the cleats and do my best help this team win."

Moore sat out OTAs last month, but he insists he wasn't trying to make a major statement.

"It's part of the process. This is what we all signed up for. Sooner or later every player will come to grips with everything that's going on as far as value."

"At the end of the day, I want to play football."

Moore did push back on the idea of being pigeon-holed into a specific role on the field.

"I won't go into comparisons or anything. All that stuff will handle itself," said Moore when asked if he felt he was valued by the Colts.

"But as far as my play, I don't like the whole 'nickel' 'slot-corner' thing."

"I'm a corner at the end of the day."

Since being claimed off of waivers by the Colts in 2017, Moore has been a fixture in the secondary. He's started 61 games in the last-four seasons and made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Still just 26-years old, Moore is only getting better, and his best days are ahead of him. Moore is due $6.75 million in 2022 and $7.55 million in 2023.

His $6.75 million cap hit in 2022 ranks him 22nd in the NFL among corners according to Spotrac.

and he should see a significant increase if/when he and the Colts agree to an extension.