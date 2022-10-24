Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Huge Move, Matt Ryan Benched for Sam Ehlinger

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their instant reactions to the benching of quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' benching of starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

"Right now, the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday.

"Excited for Sam and the opportunity this presents for him," Reich added. "We’ve always thought from Day One that Sam had some kind of special sauce. He’s continued to show it. I’ve been particularly impressed with Sam this year in practice once the season has started, the look he’s given on scout team, the quality of his throws, the way he’s commanding himself out there – the total package. Just feel like at this point that’s the best decision for our team going forward.

Ehlinger's first action will be this Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders. What does this move mean for the Colts' offense, and who might benefit or even be hurt by this move?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

