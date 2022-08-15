Locked On Colts: Standouts vs. Bills Revealed After Rewatch

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss what rewatching the Indianapolis Colts' 27-24 preseason Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills revealed.

Outside of guys like tight end Kylen Granson and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, which players stole the show offensively, defensively, and even on special teams?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Jake and Zach had an instant reaction show shortly after the Colts' preseason opener against the Bills on Saturday. They told you all about who did well, who did not so well, and what the team still needs to work on.

However, after rewatching the game, who really stood out in all three phases of the game? Also, what did head coach Frank Reich have to say right after the game as well as 24 hours after, including injury updates?

