NFL Draft

Matt Ryan Addresses Tanking for a Better Draft Pick

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan on the conflict of interest a non-playoff team has for winning.
The NFL rewards losing teams with a better draft position. So is it any surprise when a team is in "evaluation" mode at the end of the year in order to set themselves up better for the following season?

That's the "coach-speak" term for "tanking."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has seen his share of losing seasons in Atlanta, and he was asked how he feels knowing a lot of fans are actively rooting for losses when the team is out of the playoff race.

"I mean, that’s hard," Ryan said with a laugh. "I remember we played in a game like this in Atlanta, I think it was against Tampa at the end of the year and we had a comeback win and it screwed us on like eight draft positions or something like that and they were all pissed off about that afterwards."

"As a player you’re like, ‘Well, what are you supposed to do?’ We’re out there, we’re playing this game, you’re going to win."

Competitors compete, and the players on the field aren't playing for a draft pick/ They're playing for their livelihood. 

“Yeah, it felt great. We went down, kicked the field goal late. I think we won it in overtime. I think it was when Jameis (Winston) was playing. It’s wild – the fan perspective. And I get it. I understand where they’re at. I think as players you’re not wired that way.”

“It’s here and now. It’s about the guys in this locker room that you’re playing with all the time. There is a lot of professional and personal pride that goes into it. You want to perform at your best every time you step out there.”

Whether the Colts administration would prefer losing out and getting a higher draft pick might be irrelevant. The Colts will be heavy underdogs in four of the last five games with the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, LA Chargers and New York Giants on the docket.

A recent NFL mock draft had the Colts getting their quarterback of the future in Ohio State's C.J. Stroud

To have a shot at him, the Colts might have to lose four of the remaining five games. They currently sit at No. 14 as can be tracked on a site non-ironically called Tankathon.

Ryan understands the mindset of the fans and the general managers around the league, but the players have a job to do.

