If you've spent any time online lately talking sports then you can probably tell that the Indianapolis Colts fan base has been split as of late between people wanting the team's losses to pile up in order to improve their draft position and build for the future and those who hold onto their immediate support and hope for wins each week.

There's no wrong way to go about it; fans are entitled to feel how they please. However, for the sake of knowledge, we're going to discuss the Colts' current draft position as their hopes to make the playoffs dwindle with each disappointing performance.

Currently with a record of 4-7-1 (.375) and in 10th place in the AFC standings, the Colts would be 14th out of 32 teams in the NFL Draft order if it began this week.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm quickly summarized the Colts' situation below:

No. 14 | Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 13 opponent: at Cowboys

The question of which quarterback the Colts might target in the coming offseason brings the natural follow-up: What type of quarterback? The Colts have favored pocket-style passers in recent years with one exception (Sam Ehlinger).

The Colts are currently slated to have eight picks in the next draft, including one in each of the seven rounds as well as an extra pick in the seventh. Their third-round pick was sent over from the Washington Commanders in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz, their sixth-rounder is from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines, and their extra seventh is from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How the Colts will approach the offseason is a point of question, as most would probably agree that it's time to find their new long-term quarterback, but head coach Frank Reich was fired a few weeks back, and general manager Chris Ballard's future is also up in the air.

If the Colts have both a new head coach and GM in town to start 2023 then who knows what the offseason philosophy will be?

Remaining on the schedule for the Colts are road matchups against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3), Minnesota Vikings (9-2), and New York Giants (7-4) and home stands against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and Houston Texans (1-9-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

