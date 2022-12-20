Why the Colts Needed the Embarrassing Loss to the Vikings

The epic collapse by the Indianapolis Colts to the Minnesota Vikings seems very bad now, but in hindsight will be seen as a very good thing.

At the time of writing this, it has been around 60 hours since Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal sailed through the uprights at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That overtime field goal completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. The Indianapolis Colts, who led 33-0 at halftime, fell to the Minnesota Vikings 39-36. It was a collapse of epic proportions.

“It's a tough one to swallow,” Matt Ryan said, who has now been on the wrong end of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history (28-3 vs. the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI) and NFL History.

“It’s just unheard of and it’s embarrassing,” lamented Parris Campbell.

The implosion by the Colts on Saturday afternoon will never be forgotten. Giving up a 33-point lead is something we have never seen before in professional football. Literally.

However, as embarrassing as the loss was for every member of the organization, could it actually be a good thing for the Colts moving forward?

As owner Jim Irsay watched Sunday’s game from the press box, he saw what everyone else did. His beloved franchise was, for the second time in as many games, embarrassed on national television. Oh, and did I mention the Colts’ next game is on Monday Night Football? Not great for an owner who annually pleads with the NFL to schedule more primetime, nationally televised games for his team.

If Irsay is honest with himself – and that is yet to be seen – then Saturday’s collapse by the Colts will be seen as a culmination of many bad decisions by the organization. The implosion should be a catalyst for change, something this franchise desperately needs.

The change should start with Irsay himself. No, I am not calling for him to step down and hand over ownership to his daughters just yet. What I am calling for is for Irsay to stop meddling in decisions he has no business making.

Many reports have indicated how involved Irsay has been in the changes the Colts have seen this year. Irsay pushed former head coach Frank Reich to bench Ryan at quarterback in favor of Sam Ehlinger, an experiment that lasted two games with the Colts losing both. Irsay then fired Reich, reportedly over the phone, in the middle of the season, something he had never done before since taking over as owner.

Irsay followed that up by deciding to hire Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach despite general manager Chris Ballard reportedly not being on board with the hire. Saturday was a former Pro Bowl center with the Colts but had no prior coaching experience at the college or NFL level.

It is not shocking that the results have led to a 1-7 record for Indy over the last eight games. Irsay saw firsthand with his father how a meddling owner can cripple a franchise. What he has done this season has played a role in crippling the 2022 Colts, and if he wants his franchise to capture more Lombardi’s down the line, he will take a step back.

The loss to the Vikings is not just an indictment on Irsay. It should prove to him other things about his organization and that a fresh start is needed.

It should prove that Ballard can no longer be the general manager of this team. A roster that has his fingerprints all over it could not score more than three points in the second half and gave up 39 points in the second half and overtime. Ballard has proved to be a great talent evaluator, able to find quality players throughout the draft. However, his failure to acquire top talent at premium positions and overly cautious approach to free agency has hurt the Colts over the years.

Ballard has always preached winning games upfront, constantly pouring resources into the offensive line. The offensive line has regressed massively over the last few seasons, with Ballard bargain-shopping at left tackle much of the reason for that. Combine that with constantly kicking the can down the road at the most important position in football, and you have a recipe for disaster. Ballard’s time in Indianapolis should be over.

The loss proved that Saturday should not be considered a serious candidate for the long-term head coaching position. Saturday was never going to be the savior this season. He is a stand-up guy and a great leader of men.

However, his inexperience has shown up multiple times in just a five-game stretch. Saturday’s clock management and knowing when to challenge have been suspect at times, and while players speak to his leadership, he has not brought anything to the table regarding actual coaching. I would love for Saturday to remain a part of the organization in some capacity, just not as the head coach.

The loss should prove that Ryan must be gone after the season. Ryan has been a fantastic teammate and handled everything with incredible class. But the 37-year-old quarterback looks washed and can no longer get it done on the field. If Ryan does not decide to hang up his cleats – which he should – the Colts need to release him.

The Colts’ collapse to the Vikings was the biggest sign yet that a referendum on this team needs to happen. From how the owner handles things on down, the Colts need a reset at general manager, head coach, and quarterback. If the loss finally makes this clear to Irsay, then it could be the best thing to happen to Indy all season.

Colts vs. Vikings on December 17, 2022, will show the Colts on the wrong side of history. However, it could be the turning point for a franchise that desperately needs an about-face.

