Colts Secure Future QB in Latest NFL Mock Draft

As the Indianapolis Colts continue to rise in the draft order, their chances of getting a premier quarterback keep increasing.

The Indianapolis Colts have lost three games in a row and have seen their position in the NFL Draft climb from No. 14 to No. 6 over that time.

Earlier this month the Colts were linked with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 14, and we described that as a "shock building block" at the time.

Why a shock? Because C.J. Stroud likely won't be around at No. 14.

But then we took a look at the Colts schedule and surmised the Colts weren't likely to pick at No. 14 anyway.

In The Draft Network's most recent mock draft, both of those predictions are coming to fruition as they have Stroud still going to the Colts... at No. 6.

Indianapolis simply has to take a swing at quarterback. They can’t torture their fan base with another veteran free-agent flier. C.J. Stroud has a lot to like as a prospect as he is accurate, throws with touch and anticipation, and has good poise in the pocket. While I do think there are other passers with more upside, I do love Stroud’s floor. -- Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

The "floor" of the quarterback is a topic been discussed by Horseshoe Huddle recently, and teams picking in the top 10 should be looking at ceilings. Weissman likely speaks of Florida's Anthony Richardson who oozes upside, but is a big risk with his limited experience and erratic play.

He has Richardson going to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8.

Stroud still has plenty of upside with his arm and athleticism and would be an exciting addition for the Colts in the draft.

The Colts take on the LA Chargers this week, and a loss likely puts them in position for a top-five pick. They move ahead of the winner of the Denver Broncos and LA Rams on Christmas Day if they lose to the Chargers.