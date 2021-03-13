New Colts QB Joins Young Receivers for Offseason Workouts

Though the trade is not yet official, new Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz joins two young receivers for off-season workouts in California.

Less than a week after a report from The Athletic's Zak Keefer suggested that soon-to-be Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz could join teammates for off-season workouts in California, the former Philadelphia Eagle showed up on second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s Instagram feed, confirming the reports.

Wentz, who won't truly become the Colts' new QB until the trade with the Eagles becomes official on March 17, got a jump on establishing rapport with two wide receivers in Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon, two guys who should see increased roles in their second seasons in the NFL.

Though the workouts in California are technically not team functions, it's great to see Wentz getting a jump on establishing relationships with some of his pass catchers coming off of an ugly exit from Philadelphia.

