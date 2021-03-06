Big Name to Join Colts' Second-Year Player Workout?

Horseshoe Huddle
New Colts QB Carson Wentz to Join Trio of Teammates for Off-Season Workouts

Wentz is getting a jump on becoming the face of the franchise
Though his trade to the Indianapolis Colts from the Philadelphia Eagles does not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17, new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is getting a jump on familiarizing himself with some of his new teammates.

Currently, Colts receivers Michael Pittman and Dezmon Patton, along with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason are working out in California ahead of the start of the new league year.

Third-year linebacker Bobby Okereke is expected to join the group soon, but one name scheduled to join the group soon stands above the rest: Wentz.

Wentz, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, is expected to join the group as early as next week.

Though the workouts aren't a structured team setting, Wentz will be able to establish rapport with Pittman and Patmon, two guys who should catch passes this season from the North Dakota State product.

For a guy who has some work to do in fixing his reputation within an NFL locker room after the fallout in Philadelphia, Wentz is taking a step in the right direction by getting involved early with Pittman, Patmon, and Eason in the off-season.

