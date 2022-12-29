New Signing: Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that they have signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad, also releasing tight end Dominique Dafney to make room.

Coutee (5'11", 180, 25 years old) was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round (No. 103 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 31 career games (10 starts), he has caught 85-of-119 targets for 966 yards (11.4 avg.) and 4 touchdowns. He's also run the ball 5 times for 14 yards (2.8 avg.) and 1 score. Coutee is also a talented return specialist, having returned 22 punts for 187 yards (8.5 avg.) and 5 kickoffs for 97 yards (19.4 avg.).

Fumbles and overall ball security have been an issue for Coutee throughout his five-year career, however, as he has 8 fumbles (5 lost) and 8 drops to his name. It's a big reason he's played a lot of special teams rather than offense.

Coutee has been active for 8 games for the Colts in the last two seasons, catching both targets for 25 yards (12.5 avg.) and returning 15 punts for 139 yards (9.3 avg.).

Currently on the Colts' active roster are wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, and Mike Strachan. Dulin is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol, so Coutee could fill in for him this Sunday against the New York Giants if needed.

Coutee joins Dezmon Patmon, Ethan Fernea, and Vyncint Smith as the other receivers on the practice squad.

