NFL Picks: Week 15

The mark for picking Indianapolis Colts games is still the same as their 9-4 record. Overall, the picks have been even with the season percentage lately.

The reality of NFL games in late December is that quite often some teams have everything to play for against opponents who don’t.

The Indianapolis Colts (9-4) are pushing for the AFC playoffs, entering Sunday as the sixth seed and tied with the Tennessee Titans for first in the AFC South Division, but the Titans hold the division-record tiebreaker. The Colts need help in these last three games to claim the division and move into at least the fourth playoff spot, which would mean a first-round home playoff game.

The Houston Texans (4-9) visit the Colts after being mathematically eliminated from the postseason last week. The Colts won at Houston 26-20 on Dec. 6, thanks to Anthony Walker recovering a late fumble off a bad snap.

Most of this week’s games seem clear cut, just like the Colts-Texans. But the NFL has a way of offering surprises on a weekly basis.

Good luck, pickers!

Chargers at Raiders — Raiders

Bills at Broncos — Bills

Panthers at Packers — Packers

Buccaneers at Falcons — Buccaneers

49ers at Cowboys — Cowboys

Lions at Titans — Titans

Texans at Colts — Colts

Patriots at Dolphins — Dolphins

Bears at Vikings — Vikings

Seahawks at Washington — Seahawks

Jaguars at Ravens — Ravens

Jets at Rams — Rams

Eagles at Cardinals — Cardinals

Chiefs at Saints — Chiefs

Browns at Giants — Browns

Steelers at Bengals — Steelers

Week 14 — 11-5 (.666)

Overall — 139-68-1 (.669)

