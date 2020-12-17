NFL Picks: Week 15
The reality of NFL games in late December is that quite often some teams have everything to play for against opponents who don’t.
The Indianapolis Colts (9-4) are pushing for the AFC playoffs, entering Sunday as the sixth seed and tied with the Tennessee Titans for first in the AFC South Division, but the Titans hold the division-record tiebreaker. The Colts need help in these last three games to claim the division and move into at least the fourth playoff spot, which would mean a first-round home playoff game.
The Houston Texans (4-9) visit the Colts after being mathematically eliminated from the postseason last week. The Colts won at Houston 26-20 on Dec. 6, thanks to Anthony Walker recovering a late fumble off a bad snap.
Most of this week’s games seem clear cut, just like the Colts-Texans. But the NFL has a way of offering surprises on a weekly basis.
Good luck, pickers!
PhilB’s Picks
Chargers at Raiders — Raiders
Bills at Broncos — Bills
Panthers at Packers — Packers
Buccaneers at Falcons — Buccaneers
49ers at Cowboys — Cowboys
Lions at Titans — Titans
Texans at Colts — Colts
Patriots at Dolphins — Dolphins
Bears at Vikings — Vikings
Seahawks at Washington — Seahawks
Jaguars at Ravens — Ravens
Jets at Rams — Rams
Eagles at Cardinals — Cardinals
Chiefs at Saints — Chiefs
Browns at Giants — Browns
Steelers at Bengals — Steelers
Week 14 — 11-5 (.666)
Overall — 139-68-1 (.669)
(While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in. Our NFL, CFB, and MLB plays and information delivered to SI PRO members have gone 177-118-2 YTD so far in 2020.)