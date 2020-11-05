NFL Picks: Week 9

SI.com
Phillip B. Wilson

The NFL picks roller coaster continues, and why should that be unexpected when nothing this season has been normal.

Not blaming COVID-19 for bad picks, but sometimes there’s no rhyme nor reason for how games turn out. That’s the best rationalization, if you want to call it that, after going .500 for the second time in three weeks.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) are home underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) and NFL reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Colts have been kind to my percentage with six correct picks in seven games. But for the first time this season, the pick is not the Colts.

We push on with hopes of changing the trend.

Good luck, pickers!

PhilB’s Picks

Packers at 49ers — Packers

Broncos at Falcons — Falcons

Seahawks at Bills — Bills

Bears at Titans — Titans

Ravens at Colts — Ravens

Panthers at Chiefs — Chiefs

Lions at Vikings — Vikings

Giants at Washington — Washington

Texans at Jaguars — Texans

Raiders at Chargers — Raiders

Steelers at Cowboys — Steelers

Dolphins at Cardinals — Cardinals

Saints at Buccaneers — Buccaneers

Patriots at Jets — Patriots

Week 8 — 7-7 (.500)

Overall — 75-43-1 (.634)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

(While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in. Our NFL, CFB, and MLB plays and information delivered to SI PRO members have gone 177-118-2 YTD so far in 2020.)

