Parris Campbell Misses Practice; Tight End Jack Doyle Returns to Colts Training Camp

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Training camp resumed on Wednesday morning at the Indianapolis Colts facility with one noticeable absence, second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell.

The team reported near the end of the workout that Campbell has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being involved in a minor car accident. The 2019 second-round selection has had an impressive camp, so his status will be monitored in the next few days.

Second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell is in concussion protocol after being involved in a minor car accident. He missed Wednesday's camp workout.

(Check out all 32 NFL Team Previews by Sports Illustrated)

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle returned to workouts for the first time in a week. The team is still being cautious about a neck injury — Doyle worked some with the offense but also on his own.

Tight end Trey Burton and rookie wide receiver Dezmon Patmon made solid catches during the workout.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni has liked what he’s seen from both, and offered this compliment on Burton after the workout.

Defensive end Justin Houston came up with the lone interception when quarterback Philip Rivers unloaded under duress and the pass rusher was in position to make the play on the short pass.

Sixth-round selection Isaiah Rodgers, a cornerback and kick returner, was also back on the field. He’s missed extended time with an undisclosed injury. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said in a post-practice Zoom video call that Rodgers’ work will be ramped up in an attempt to make up for lost time, but the rookie is on a play count, too.

If Rodgers is to make the regular-season roster, it was expected to be as a kick returner, so these next few days are important. The Colts have their ninth, 10th, and 11th padded practices coming up, including a second workout at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

Eberflus said rookie defensive tackle Robert Windsor, a sixth-round selection, had an excellent practice.

Reserve safety George Odum has been absent for several days with an undisclosed injury.

The Colts made a roster move with the signing of tight end Dominique Dafney, who caught seven TD passes for Indiana State last season. The tight-end position has been thinned by injuries during camp. Running back Bruce Anderson III was waived, which means the team has its returnees in starter Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins, as well as rookie Jonathan Taylor and fullback Roosevelt Nix.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

