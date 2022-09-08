Skip to main content

NFL.com Ranks the QBs, Where's Matt Ryan?

It takes longer than you might think to find Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.com QB Index.
NFL.com keeps all kinds of power rankings from teams to quarterbacks. The Indianapolis Colts traded for Matt Ryan in the offseason, and the reviews have been universally positive since the move.

But NFL.com isn't so sure with Ryan coming in at 16th on their initial QB Index for 2022, which attempts the impossible task of ranking all-32 starters.

Ryan’s MVP season with the Falcons was more than half a decade ago. He’ll never sniff those heights again, but he’s exactly what the doctor ordered in Indy. At 37, Ryan has been praised all offseason for the steady leadership he’s brought to the job, with coach Frank Reich saying: “You don’t have to dig too deep to find that out. But when you do dig, and you look in every crevice, you find the same thing and hear the same thing about the guy. It’s all true.’’ It feels like a subtle swipe at Carson Wentz, but the Colts just need Matt Ryan to be ... Matt Ryan. He can still play, especially in an offense that sits as a far better fit than last year’s mess in Atlanta. In an ideal world, Matty Ice oversees a run-rabid attack centered around Jonathan Taylor with just enough through the air. - Marc Sessler on NFL.com

Ryan was the NFL MVP in 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons working with then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. That staff also included future head coaches Matt LaFleur (Packers) and Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) as well as Mike LaFleur who is offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

READ MORE: Prediction: Ryan Leads Colts to Lopsided Victory over Texans

Ryan threw for 38 touchdowns against seven interceptions that season. He also had 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018 as the wheels were coming off in Atlanta.

Yes, he's 37-years old, but Sessler is underestimating Ryan to think he can't knock on the door of numbers that made him an MVP in 2016. As he stated... last year, the last four years, in Atlanta have been a mess.

Compared to last season, Ryan will have a far better running game, offensive line, and receivers. Just as important, the Colts defense is better than anything Ryan has seen in years. The Falcons defense finished in the upper half of yards allowed in the NFL just twice in Ryan's 14 years in Atlanta.  

The Colts defense could help Ryan improve the most important stat of them all when MVP talks come around in January... wins.

Should Ryan be in the MVP conversation right now?

No, of course not, but to have him below the likes of Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins, and Jalen Hurts among others, means Sessler is underestimating Matt Ryan.

