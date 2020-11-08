SI.com
Ravens Win For First Time in Indianapolis

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL’s No. 1 rushing offense didn’t gain so much as a single yard in the first half against a stingy, Darius Leonard-led Indianapolis Colts defense on Sunday.

But the Baltimore Ravens capitalized on two costly Colts turnovers and shut out their hosts in the second half for a 24-10 road victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s the first time the Ravens have ever won in Indianapolis in seven trips and extends their road winning streak to an NFL-best 10 games.

Safety Chuck Clark returned a fumble 65 yards for a second-quarter score and the Ravens (6-2) capitalized on an overturned interception for a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. The Ravens had a 17-0 edge after halftime.

The Colts (5-3) had allowed just 55 total yards in the first half, but the Ravens adjusted by loosening up that defense with a variety of short- and mid-range throws. That eventually created just enough space as Gus Edwards scored on a 1-yard TD run and reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson broke loose on a naked bootleg for a 9-yard TD rush in the final quarter.

Instead of being ahead by double digits in the first half, the Colts led just 10-7 on a Rodrigo Blankenship 43-yard field goal in the final minute.

Clark’s opportunistic return marked the first fumble of Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor’s pro career. And Taylor was punished. He didn’t have another carry the rest of the game as the Colts turned more to Jordan Wilkins.

On the interception overturn, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers never should have thrown the pass because intended target Marcus Johnson was covered by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters. The ball sailed directly to Peters, who didn’t appear to have possession long enough to constitute a turnover as he back-pedaled and the ball came free. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh challenged and won, which put the ball at the Ravens’ 46.

The Colts defense cracked as the Ravens drove 54 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead Edwards score. That said, the Colts made the Ravens earn it. The Ravens had a first-and-goal at the 2, and needed three rushes to score.

But as a result of the Colts offense generating only 1 yard in the third quarter, that defense was on the field too much after halftime. That’s why the first half didn’t resemble the second.

Leonard, the Colts' All-Pro linebacker who took personal delight in shadowing as well as chirping at Jackson, had a game-high 15 tackles, including 12 solos, as well as a fumble recovery.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was inactive due to a groin injury. Since the four-time Pro Bowl star was drafted in 2012, the Colts are 1-10 when he’s missed a start. The Ravens were without two key starters in offensive left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19).

The Colts won’t have any time to dwell on this result. They travel to Nashville, Tenn., to face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. The Titans (6-2) defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday to take a one-game AFC South Division lead on the Colts.

The Ravens will also have a primetime game on Sunday night at the New England Patriots.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

