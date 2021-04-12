Report: Colts 'Keeping Tabs' On Free-Agent DE

Horseshoe Huddle
Report: Colts 'Keeping Tabs' On Free-Agent Jadeveon Clowney

The Colts are reportedly "keeping tabs" on free-agent edge defender Jadeveon Clowney.
The Indianapolis Colts need help at defensive end, and apparently, they may be trying to land a big fish.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Colts are "keeping tabs" on free-agent edge defender Jadeveon Clowney, most recently of the AFC South divisional rival Tennessee Titans.

Last year in Tennessee, Clowney appeared in eight games before being placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. He totaled 19 tackles (4 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 4 pass breakups, 6 quarterback hits, and most importantly, 0 sacks.

The Colts still need help on the end of the line after losing Denico Autry in free agency and Justin Houston remaining a free agent, but Clowney is no long-term, rock-solid option.

In seven seasons with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Titans, injuries have been an issue for Clowney as he has played a full 16-game schedule just once and has never had a 10.0-sack season.

Things have reportedly been picking up between Clowney and the Cleveland Browns recently.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the two sides are hoping to get a deal done soon, but "it's not done yet."

Do you want the Colts to try and sign Clowney? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
