Colts' Top Pass Rusher Reportedly Visiting Ravens

Colts free-agent defensive end Justin Houston is reportedly taking a visit to the Ravens next week.

The Indianapolis Colts may be losing their best edge rusher from the past couple of years.

According to NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, defensive end Justin Houston is taking a free-agent visit to the Baltimore Ravens next week.

The Colts have reportedly been interested in re-signing Houston this offseason, but at this point, it feels like that may not be until after the draft in early May if it were to happen.

The Colts have struggled with getting a consistent pass rush for quite some time and had seven games in 2020 with either one or zero sacks.

While Houston is no longer a player who will get you consistent sack numbers, he can contribute in a smaller role.

In 2020, Houston started all 16 games for the Colts and tallied 645 snaps. He posted 25 tackles (8 for loss), 8.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumbles recovered, 12 quarterback hits, and 2 safeties.

Now 32 years old, Houston's snaps and productivity both dipped from his first season with the Colts in 2019 when he played 674 snaps and had 11.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

The Colts are getting younger at the defensive end position after adding Isaac Rochell this offseason and letting Denico Autry walk.

Regardless of whether Houston re-signs with the Colts, they'll likely be looking to get more snaps for younger guys like Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Tyquan Lewis, and Rochell.

Should the Colts let Houston walk, or do what it takes to re-sign him? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

