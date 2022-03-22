Skip to main content

Former Atlanta WR Trolls Falcons after Matt Ryan Traded to Colts

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage took a shot at his former club on Twitter moments after Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage signed three-year $30 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

No one second guessed Gage's decision. He got a raise from the $2.2 million the final year of his rookie contract and was heading to a contender.

But Gage couldn't help but get a little dig at his former team moments after the Indianapolis Colts had traded a third-round draft pick to the Falcons for Ryan.

Gage's GIF hinted to the notion that he was smart for getting out of Atlanta when he did. Not even the most die-hard Falcons fan would disagree with him.

The Colts were in prime position to take advantage of the Falcons' fire sale by getting four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2016 MVP Ryan for a third-round pick and a smaller salary cap hit than they had with Carson Wentz.

Ryan is a "win now" type of move for the Colts who feel like the rest of their roster and the resources they still have to add to it is ready for a playoff run.

Ryan is lauded as the ultimate professional by teammates and coaches, both current and former alike... a concern the Colts had about Wentz when they decided to move him.

The numbers for Matt Ryan have been underwhelming by his standards the last three seasons. He's averaged 4,338 yards and 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, but the Falcons roster has slowly decayed since their 2016 Super Bowl appearance... particularly in the trenches.

Ryan has been sacked 171 times in the last four years and should be able to extend his career into his 40's with a competent offensive line. 

The Falcons needed to move Ryan's contract to begin rebuilding in 2023. The Colts needed a quarterback... and Russell Gage was smart to get out of Dodge.   

