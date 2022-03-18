Matt Ryan’s Contract – Not As Bad As You Think for Colts

With trade rumors surrounding the possibility of the veteran QB coming to Indianapolis, what would his contract look like with the Colts?

The question is not going away until the answer has been found.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022?

The NFL’s new league year is only three days old, yet that question has been on the minds of Colts fans since the clock struck zeros in Jacksonville on January 16.

Since then, there have been numerous names tied to the Colts. Some thought the Colts would give Carson Wentz another shot after an up and down 2021. Once he was traded, the names that began to float around included Jimmy Garoppolo, Marcus Mariota, and Jameis Winston. Even Baker Mayfield has been mentioned the last few days.

The latest name to be connected to the Colts at quarterback is current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan is a four-time Pro Bowler and a former NFL MVP back in 2016. After spending his entire 14-year career in Atlanta, Ryan’s status as the Falcons’ quarterback is up in the air.

Over the last week, the Falcons have been one of the teams in pursuit of current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. After meeting with him this week, the Falcons are one of the final two teams on Watson’s list for his playing destination next season. If Watson decides he wants to play in Atlanta, the Falcons would move off of Ryan and trade him.

When discussing a trade for Ryan, one of the main talking points is the massive contract the other team would be taking on. However, would an acquiring team, such as the Colts, actually be taking on a bad contract? When looking at the numbers, it’s not nearly as bad as you may think.

In 2018, Ryan signed a five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons, including $100 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac. In the years since the Falcons have worked with Ryan at least four times to restructure his contract and push money into future years to create cap space. However, that has now made his contract a massive burden on the team’s cap.

© Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before the Falcons got in on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, it was reported the Falcons would be restructuring Ryan’s contract once again, converting $15 million of his base pay and roster bonus into a signing bonus to free up cap space. This has been put on hold as the Falcons wait for Watson’s decision. On Friday, it was announced that the Falcons had agreed with Ryan to push his roster bonus of $7.5 million that would have been due on March 18 to March 22, giving the Falcons more time.

As it stands right now, Ryan’s cap hit on the Falcons would be $36.66 million for 2022. If the Falcons move off of Ryan before his roster bonus is due, they would be charged a dead cap value of $43.5 million because of past guarantees and restructures. If the Falcons move off of Ryan after his roster bonus has been given, the dead cap charge balloons to $55.5 million.

This dead cap hit would easily be the most in league history and mean the Falcons would be paying over a quarter of their salary cap space for him to not be on their team. The team has determined that it would be worth it to obtain the services of Watson.

Now, does this mean that an acquiring team of Ryan would be paying this much as well? Not at all.

Ryan still has two years and $51 million left on his deal. If Ryan were to be traded before his roster bonus is due, the acquiring team would then pay Ryan’s $16.25 million salary plus the $7.5 million roster bonus for a total cap hit of $23.75 million in 2022. In 2023, his salary is $20.5 million with a roster bonus of $7.5 million meaning his total cap hit would be $28 million.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

When looking at the rest of the league as a reference, Ryan’s cap hit for 2022 would rank him the 10th highest quarterback in the NFL at $23.75 million. His $28 million cap hit in 2023 would also rank 10th among quarterbacks that season. This is not an overly expensive option for a team looking to acquire a starting quarterback.

The Colts would be able to handle Ryan’s contract without any issues. Indy currently sits with $39.8 million in cap space for the 2022 season, the most in the league according to Over the Cap. Ryan’s $23.75 million cap hit would still leave the Colts with $16.05 million in cap space to use on remaining free agents and draft picks.

If Ryan plays poorly in 2022 and the Colts want to move on after just one season, as they did with Wentz, there would be a dead cap charge in 2023. The Colts would incur a $15.6 million dead cap hit if they released Ryan before his roster bonus was due for the 2023 season. However, they would gain back $12.4 million in cap space if Ryan were to be cut, giving a net loss of $3.2 million on the 2023 cap.

The Colts would need to be smart with their remaining money if they pull off a trade for Ryan in the coming days. With holes still at wide receiver, tight end, cornerback, and possibly left tackle, the Colts would need to find cheaper free agents or draft picks to help fill out these spots. The question of compensation and what it would take to acquire Ryan will certainly be a very important factor as well.

But, with a viable starting quarterback in place for 2022, the biggest question of the Colts’ offseason would finally have an answer.

Have thought's on what Matt Ryan's potential contract with the Colts looks like? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know how you feel!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-Order Our Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11th. Only $8.99 with the code "draft".