Sam Ehlinger Reveals Goals for Start vs. Texans

While the Indianapolis Colts are not playing for the postseason, Sam Ehlinger believes there are still things to strive for in the team’s final game.

The Indianapolis Colts have one game remaining in a disappointing 2022 season as the Houston Texans come to town.

Unfortunately for Indy, this game holds little meaning. The Colts and Texans were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. The only purpose this game serves is to determine the order for the NFL Draft.

Even though the game means nothing in the grand scheme of things, players will still give it their all on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. One of those players is Sam Ehlinger, the second-year quarterback who will get his third career start on Sunday.

Ehlinger started in Weeks 8 and 9 this season in place of an injured Matt Ryan. After going 0-2 in those starts, Ehlinger did not see the field again until last week against the New York Giants in relief for an injured Nick Foles. And now, in the final week of the season, he will have the chance to earn some crucial playing time.

“I think as a young player, reps are invaluable,” Ehlinger stated. “So, the more reps that you can get, the more comfortable you’re going to get. I think being able to get a chance to get out there last week will prepare me well for this week.”

Ehlinger was 9-of-14 (64%) for 60 yards and a touchdown in relief of Foles. The touchdown throw was the first of Ehlinger’s career and snapped a streak of 30 offensive possessions by the Colts without a touchdown. It is safe to say the Colts’ offense has been at its worst over the past few weeks.

Ehlinger has had to deal with quite a lot this season. At the beginning of the season, Ehlinger figured he would never see the field in 2022. He was fully prepared to be QB3, soaking up all the knowledge he could from the veterans Ryan and Foles as he continued to work on his game.

That all changed in Week 8 when he was thrust into the starting lineup ahead of the Colts’ matchup with the Washington Commanders. Ehlinger has found himself all over the depth chart since, going from starter to healthy scratch. It can be a lot for a young player to handle.

“Going into this year this was certainly not the expectation,” he admitted. “But it’s what I told you guys a few weeks ago – you’re always preparing like the starter regardless of the situation. Started the year as the three, went to the two, then the one, then the two, then the three, then the two and now the one again. That’s quite a roller-coaster literally.”

Ehlinger’s attitude, however, has not wavered. As he has learned from the veterans he’s played behind, you can be pushed into action at any moment. Ehlinger has continued to prepare as if he is the starter, making sure he is ready when his number is called.

And it has been called once again as Ehlinger will take the field as the starter against the Texans on Sunday. While the Colts have very little to play for regarding the standings or playoffs, Ehlinger has some goals he would like to accomplish as Indy wraps up the season.

One goal on his mind is helping teammate Michael Pittman Jr. reach some personal milestones. Pittman, who was on the receiving end of Ehlinger’s first touchdown pass, sits four catches shy of 100 (96) and 105 receiving yards away from 1,000 (895) for the season. Ehlinger would love to get Pittman to those marks and will try to target him as much as he can.

“Yeah, obviously always want to get Pitt the ball,” Ehlinger admitted. “He’s a great, great receiver. To get that statistic is a big deal so I’ll definitely be looking for him.”

But the biggest goal for Ehlinger is to go out and get a win on Sunday. He is still looking for his first win as a starter in the NFL and wants to prove that he can win in this league. More importantly, after losing six straight games, Ehlinger wants his team to get some momentum going into the offseason.

“I have experience with it in college,” Ehlinger explained. “You win your bowl game and you feel a lot better in the offseason. It builds a little bit of momentum going into the offseason. Being able to cap off the year with a win kind of adds a little positive psychology to it.”

It has been a long season for the Colts, and it seems like all parties involved are ready to move on to the offseason. The energy around the team has taken a major beating. But winning helps cure many things, and a win to end this miserable season could give the Colts a glimmer of hope heading into 2023.

You can bet Ehlinger will be giving it his all to make that happen.

