Is Sam Ehlinger Ready to Run Colts' Offense?

The Indianapolis Colts have made a change at quarterback going from the 37-year old Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger who has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady discussed on Tuesday what needs to change, if anything, for the Colts offense to be successful under a different style of quarterback like Ehlinger.

"We’re still running our offense," said Brady. "The beauty is Sam has been here for two years, so he’s kind of seen both sides of it. One with Carson (Wentz) and one with Matt in it."

"So, he has at least a year and a half I’d say of knowledge of our system and how it can vary, the different nuances of it."

"It’s going to be different. It’s not the same. You know, Matt and Sam are two different types of quarterbacks but for the most part, it’s not going to change too much for the skill guys and our o-line up front."

"We’ll have some nuances that put Sam in good positions to succeed, make plays. Maybe a little bit more naked game and get him outside the pocket in that aspect. Hopefully get the run game rolling. It’s going to vary a little bit."

Ehlinger rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in his career as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. His mobility is a trait that will be new to the Colts offense this season.

"Well, I think you see it across the league – the amount of quarterbacks that can extend plays, create plays down the field by letting the plays develop a little bit longer," said Brady of Ehlinger's mobility.

"Making it longer for DBs that have to cover receivers, maybe pick up a couple of first downs on third down when things aren’t there or the protection does break down, that you can make a guy miss and now the defenders have their backs turned and you go pick up the first down."

"You hope some of that is added with the fact of Sam being out there and just hopefully he’s going to continue to be able to move the chains."

Ehlinger should be a boost to the Colts' running game which is ranked 30th in the NFL at just 81.0-yards per game.

Head coach Frank Reich is rolling the dice on Ehlinger's inexperience as an NFL quarterback in hopes of jump starting the Colts' season.

At 3-3-1, the Colts are still in the the thick of the AFC playoff race. Will Reich's gamble pay off?

The Colts will get their first chance to find out on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST at home against the Washington Commanders.